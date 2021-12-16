Galilea Montijo, disney sweatshirt and pencil skirt have years left | Instagram

Galilea Montijo was featured in a new postcard in which she carried the glitter in a very different look, taking into account that the “tapathy“He has sought to print his own style in each of his elections.

If something stands out to the presenter Galilea Montijo, is that she makes risky choices that not just anyone would undertake, especially regarding fashion trends.

The “Today’s driver“He captured the attention in a new image that he shared with his large community on Instagram in which he appears with a disney sweatshirt in black adorned with several stones on the front and the sleeves, but the most striking detail was the drawing of a donald duck, popular Disney character.

Galilea Montijo in disney sweatshirt and pencil skirt subtracts years. Photo: Instagram Capture

“Gali“, who has been faithful to large sweatshirts, on this occasion combined the garment with a satin skirt in metallic blue, so that in addition to its height wearing animal print sneakers with black, blue, beige and white tones, they were The perfection.

The colleague of variety and television shows, who has appeared in “Tv life“,” Little Giants “,” Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire “,” TVO “, among many others, would try to be captured in a somewhat natural posture judging by her face.

The instant shared 22 hours ago accumulated 30,273 likes, added to various comments and reactions.

I miss you, AYMMM, Hermosaaa @galileamontijo, Incredible, BELLAAA, Guapura, My beautiful queen, How beautiful this pretty lady, Precious.

The “businesswoman“who also owns the line”Latingal boutique“The new clothing store, which celebrated its opening in June this year, took advantage of one of the spaces on Hoy’s set to show its daytime look.

It is not the first time that TV actress, Who appears in productions such as “The Hidden Truth”, “Loving you is my sin”, “Until money separates us”, among others, appears with large sweatshirts and it is that apparently, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres has become quite a follower of these baggy garments.

The “mexican youtuber“who stands out for being one of the” highest paid on Televisa “has shown in recent weeks how versatile such a covering garment can be, although the fashionista has a luxury wardrobe, Montijo Torres has leaned more towards comfort that brings you this new style.