Galilea Montijo in black top and mustard pants, steals camera | Instagram

Galilea Montijo in a black top and mustard corduroy pants la “tapathy“He left everyone speechless when he was featured in a recent photograph.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, models from a space on the set of”Today program“with an outfit from her own clothing line, Latingal Boutique.

The “businesswoman“, who has faced strong controversies in recent weeks has not stopped sharing some of his looks with his loyal fans.

Galilea Montijo in a black top and mustard pants, steals the camera. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “instagram celebrity“, one of the most acclaimed on the platform with 9.4 million subscribers to date, once again captured its best angles in a new photograph wearing one of the most current trends.

The outstanding figure of the small screen, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres immediately received the support of her increasingly numerous virtual community, who reiterated their love, admiration, as well as all the luck in her next endeavors.

Hello I love you? I love you !, We love you and we will always be with you, Beautiful success in the USA Telethon, Hermosaaaa, How beautiful, I love, I adore you, it reads in the publication dedicated to “Guadalajara”.

The 48 year old famousShe chose to show off her loose and straight hair as well as complementing her outfit with small accessories such as a cross necklace, a black belt and nude pointed shoes.

The remembered presenter of “Vida Tv”, “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire”, among other programs, has dealt with strong controversies in recent weeks.

The scandals that have revolved around the life and career of the actress in novels such as “The hidden truth”, “Until money do us part”, “The Major Prize” among others, have led her to beg on social networks for a stop the signs.

A video shared on November 29 shows an apparently distressed “Gali” and through tears she clarified the alleged accusations that have linked her to the Puga Gómez family, as well as alleged romantic relationships with a former cartel leader.

However, although the charismatic “model” of magazines such as “H Hombres” has received great support from the public, even many network users disagreed, noting that they did not give credit to the supposed moment in which “La Montijo” breaks in tears in the middle of the video.