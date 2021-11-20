Galilea Montijo lets out her charm in a purple dress | Instagram

Galilea Montijo recently appeared on the red carpet at the Latin Grammy Awards, with all the glamor worthy of Hollywood in a purple dress that highlighted her silhouette.

The conductive, Galilea Montijo, wasted glamor in the recent gala of the Latin Grammy in a cute purple dress with slits at the bottom and legs.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, left her loyal followers on Instagram with their mouths open after sharing a snapshot in which she wears a curvy silhouette with a purple outfit in two shades and a colorful detail at the waist.

Galilea Montijo lets out her charm in a purple dress. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “Today’s driver“Montijo Torres, reappeared in a photo in which she appeared in a purple dress bathed in crystals with which she stole everyone’s gaze.

The 2021 edition of the Latin Grammy, held last Thursday night, November 18, was full of important figures from the show and was Galilea Montijo one of the many that moved to the event held in La Vegas.

Galilea Montijo was one of the Mexican women who shone in a purple sequin dress with animal print details on one of the sleeves.

With large openings in the front, Galilea Montijo, showed some of his attributes which looked stylish with black sneakers that defined the toned legs of the “collaborator of variety shows and reality television.”

Immediately the large community of subscribers of “Gali“they manifested themselves and between messages and reactions, 29,962 gave” Like “to one of the snapshots that the famous 48-year-old shared in the application.

Beautiful, How cool of a woman, It cannot be more beautiful, we love you Mamasita, Very BEAUTIFUL, Please this beauty.

It was Galilea Montijo herself who shared some of the snapshots 6 hours ago, and in which she appeared in the middle of the gala that rewards the best of music with various figures from the show.

The owner of Latingal Boutique, who would have unleashed a wave of controversies after having been absent from the morning in recent weeks, appeared in recent days from the airport shortly before taking the plane that took her to Las Vegas.

The instagram celebrity, who until today has 9.3 million subscribers shared with his virtual community the news that he was going to the gala where he would have been invited to participate in the event that would take place at the MGM of the city’s Grand Arena from Las Vegas, Nevada, in the United States.