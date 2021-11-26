Galilea Montijo talks about alleged relationship with Beltrán Leyva | Reform

The news of the day without a doubt! The name of Galilea Montijo is again in the middle of the controversy and is the same host of the Today Program who has come out to face the allegations of having had a relationship with an important Mexican capo Arturo Beltrán Leyva.

It was yesterday that the journalist Anabel Hernandez gave an interview for a YouTube channel in which he assured that Martha Galilea Montijo She had a relationship with Beltrán Layva and more than that, she would help him when he was in prison.

Faced with this alarming accusation, Galilea Montijo did not remain silent and evidently annoyed, she went out to the media, assuring that they are defaming her and that the laws in Mexico in this regard should be tougher.

The beloved actress and one of the most popular faces of Televisa stressed that it is unfortunate that after so many years of work, with so much recognition with the public, it can be so easy that they can believe a statement of this type damaging their image.

How sad that so many years working, that you know me, I always go out to show my face, even the public knows that I have led a life of work. It is very sad to hear that rumors come ‘what he says, what he says’. It comes from a YouTube channel, a book is coming, the book has not come out, Gali shared for the Edén Dorantes cameras.

The host of the Hoy Program stressed that before she did nothing about the rumors because she was single and others, but now she had a son, someone to protect and who can be affected by this type of rumor, so when that book came out and said her name, I would take legal action.

The day the book comes out, I will take legal action. All I’m telling you is that this defamation law should be more severe. I have been very calm. Where have I been in relationships and slander, I have let it pass, because I was not married. Now yes, I have a son, I have someone to take care of. And this is the only part, added the beautiful Guadalajara.

Galilea Montijo She was clear when she pointed out that these types of statements affect not only her company, the program she is in, but also her and her family. He shared that due to rumors he has lost contracts and others and that it is not fair for this type of thing to happen. The former beauty queen assured that it is not father that Anabel Hernández speaks lightly and without proof of what she says.