The beautiful conductor of the Today Program Galilea Montijo is in the eye of the hurricane, this after rumors related her directly to her friend and comadre Inés “N” and the process she is facing.

Galilea Montijo She was approached by the camera and microphone of Edén Dorantes at the exit of Televisa and was questioned about the bag that Inés “N” gave her in December 2013, which became a trend and they assure its value could reach 4 million dollars.

The famous television host from Guadalajara shared that the gift was nothing more and nothing less than a joke for the Hoy Program, denying that he received the millionaire gift. The bag is said to be in the hands of big stars like Kim Kardashian and Lady Gaga.

The Hermés brand Birkin 35 bag currently ranges from $ 2 million to $ 4 million, according to second-hand bag websites; However, Forbes says that at that time the accessory was worth $ 11,000.

Martha Galilea Montijo added that she knows nothing about Inés and that she will no longer speak about it since she really got into trouble with the last statements she made about her close friend.

The actress was also questioned about her husband’s resignation from public office, as municipal treasurer, a situation that increased rumors about a flight to the United States. La Gali was direct in ensuring that she has always faced the good and the bad and that at this moment she is doing it, so she is not going to run away for nothing and has nothing to hide.

It should be noted that the statement that presents the new person who will be in charge of Galilea’s husband, Fernando Reina Iglesias, details that his resignation was for personal reasons, pointing out the consequences of Covid-19 that Galilea Montijo He has shared that he suffers.

The concern in social networks and the media increased after it was said that Andrea Legarreta’s partner would be requesting permission to be absent from Hoy and Televisa for the rest of the year, this to go to the United States. Chamonic assured that although Galilea said it was to take care of her health and seek the appropriate treatment for her blood pressure problems and others, this could have a background related to Inés.

The rumors of various media assure that Fernando Reina, Gali’s husband could have business with Inés and Víctor “N” that compromise them and that this would be the reason that the artist and he would leave Mexico in search of protection from a possible investigation. It is said that currently the former driver of Ventaneando and her husband would be with their family in Spain trying to evade Mexican justice.

It was revealed that Interpol would have turned a red card against the couple to search for them in more than 190 countries, this while at the slightest opportunity the television host insists on her innocence and on the desire to verify it.