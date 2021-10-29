Galilea Montijo forgets ailments with Belinda and Nodal at a party | Instagram

Galilea Montijo was caught at a party with Belinda and Christian Nodal, which immediately aroused suspicion amid the various controversies surrounding the “tapathy“Whoever has referred is going through some ailments.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, seems to have left behind the bad moments and comments about his life and supposed fortune, the”Today’s driver“, was captured at a party, curiously seemed to be accompanied by” Los Nodeli “.

Galilea MontijoShe wore in the company of one of the couples of the moment, Belinda and her beau, the famous “Mexican regional” and according to the images, it seems that the three of them had a great time as they laughed happily as they threw themselves to the ground.

Through some images that circulate in a video of Youtube Some of the funniest moments in which Galilea Montijo was a participant and in which celebrities such as Eduardo Santamarina and Yurem also appeared.

The host of “The Stars dance in Today“who has collaborated on Televisa in variety and reality shows, even appears on a jumper enjoying like a child and releasing stress.

It was the recent birthday of Danna Vazquez that brought together music figures such as the pop star and the “regional Mexican” who coincided with the “TV actress“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres.

Inside the inflatable, you can see the “businesswoman” of fashion, who wore a very casual and comfortable outfit which allowed her to jump with Lalo Santamarina inside the inflatable and even crawl on the ground.

For her part, the interpreter of “Little frog“and the composer, they can be seen very close together in a corner of the inflatable where they kept very still trying to enjoy the party.

Later, the interpreter of “Adiós Amor” joined to take a few jumps with Belinda’s friends and the celebrant, Danna Vazquez, a member of the “Prensa Danna” team.

In the same way, in the last images of the recording other moments are appreciated where both Galilea Montijo Torres and his friends, including “Beli“, Nodal, Santamarina, they throw themselves on the birthday girl who had a lot of fun with the famous guests.

The “former beauty participant“She left behind for a moment the strong controversy that has related her to the legal situation of Inés Gómez Mont and has brought out aspects of the personal life of the”exgirl tv“.

In days gone by, the actress of novels like “The Grand Prize“,” Until the money do us part “,” The hidden truth “among others, Martha Galilea Montijo, would have stopped at the hospital for alleged health crisis.

The endearing host of “Little Giants”, “Vida Tv”, “Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire”, etc., mentioned that she suffered from hypertension, this and other sequels that would have arisen after the past infections that “Gali” starred in twice .