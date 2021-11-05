Galilea Montijo covers hips in shiny skirt and black top | Instagram

Galilea Montijo is something to talk about again by showing herself in a shiny black skirt that stylized her hips and silhouette while also wearing striking prints.

The “presenter”, Galilea Montijo, gave her 9.3 million subscribers on Instagram one more reason to appreciate her beauty and style.

The “Today’s driver“, Who has collaborated for more than 13 years after venturing into popular broadcasts such as” Vida tv “,” Pequeños Gigantes “,” Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire “and guest on programs such as” Who is the mask? ” Friday style in a recent post.

Galilea Montijo covers her hips in a shiny skirt and a black top. Photo: Instagram

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres made a show of elegance by wearing a leather skirt upholstered with black and white sequins, which concealed her prominent hips and covered part of her toned figure, making her look stylized to the feet with high black platforms.

“The Montijo“, accompanied the key piece with a top in tune with the dark garments for which she opted on this occasion, in general the whole set that gave length to her silhouette.

Immediately, the reactions and comments did not wait to highlight the best features of the “TV actress“Remembered for melodramas in” The Big Prize “,” Until the money do us part “, among others.

The first of the messages would come from the closest collaborators and friends in the middle of the “businesswoman“of fashion and owner of” Latingal Boutique “, Galilea Montijo, 48 years old.

The photo shared from the Instagram account several weeks ago accumulated a total of 63,315 likes, including Livia Brito.

Pretty, wrote @consueloduval, Beautiful, commented @mariazelzel, I love it !!! @Karlagomezr expressed, while @taniarin expressed, “The look”, among other reactions.

The fan club of “Gali”The so-called @galisisters, did not hesitate to endorse the praise for the famous 48-year-old, reiterating how” Beautiful “the mother of Mateo Reina Montijo looks like.

Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl, “El Negro” Araiza, one of the members with the longest experience in broadcasting Las Estrellas, now produced by Andrea Rodríguez Doria, accumulated a total of 63,330 likes.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, exudes style when modeling from an outdoor environment in one of the past sessions shared a few days ago that can be seen from her Instagram account where she looks full body.

The charismatic “collaborator of variety and reality shows”, wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias, leaned on this occasion to show off part of her hair loose and marked with waves to the water.

Montijo Torres, has been shown recovered from the injury that he presented in one of his legs, which is why a few weeks ago he wore a splint to immobilize the affected part.

Now happily, the “ex girl tv“Whoever was on the cover of the magazine” H men “, can wear their beloved platforms, without any problem.