Galilea Montijo surpasses Cynthia Rodríguez on the blue carpets | Instagram

Galilea Montijo left everyone surprised during the @H HombresGQ gala in an outfit that exposed some of her curves increasing the temperature on social networks. Cynthia Rodriguez?

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo would surpass Cynthia Rodríguez herself in a micro outfit in which shades such as black and gray predominated

The pretty Galilea Montijo I chose to wear a top under the garment itself that showed a large part of the figure that the “collaborator of variety shows and reality television”, has taken great care to take care of, at the bottom a very short skirt covered the area of ​​her hips.

The host of the morning of Las Estrellas and “The Stars Dance Today“He looked imposing, revealing his beautiful legs at the” Men of the Year “gala.

An event that brought together several stars was the night of “Men of the year 2021”, among which were, Galilea Montijo, Cynthia Rodríguez, among many other personalities among which Régina Blandon and Humberto Zurita stood out as the hosts of the gala.

Last Wednesday night, November 3, the special Men of the Year gala was held, preceded by GQ magazine, which highlights many personalities in various categories, the “businesswoman“was among the attendees.

It was Galilea Montijo herself who would turn heads in a very particular look in which she wore her beautiful and stylized legs with platforms in tune with the dress.

The “TV actress“, who participated in productions such as” Until the money separates us “,” El Premio Mayor “, appeared with a mirror in the background in one of the snapshots that he shared with his 9.3 million followers on Instagram, where today it is one of the most popular faces.

Hermanaaa wrote @negroaraiza, UFFF commented @aldorendon, they were the first reactions from the colleagues of the “former beauty participant”.

Bitch! Ts! Ma manaaa! , Woooowww !!!, Woman’s perfection, Beautiful, Super look, were some of the comments for the outstanding member of Televisa.

The one considered today, “one of the best paid” of the production house, monopolized the attention of collaborators and the loyal public that follows her both on the broadcast and on social networks.

The “youtuber“It accumulated a total of 60,472 likes after the publication shared for 10 hours and in which some colleagues like Livia Brito Pestaña also reacted to the beauty of the presenter of” Vida Tv “,” Pequeños Gigantes “and many other programs.