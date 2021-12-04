Galilea Montijo, changing room plays dirty, “quite in sight” | Instagram

Much to see! The beautiful Galilea Montijo felt betrayed after a video circulated on her social networks in which there is a lot of her in sight because her dress played more than dirty.

It was more than 14 years ago that Martha Galilea Montijo She felt betrayed by the video that was on her personal mobile phone, which was intercepted obtaining this content and quickly posting on social networks.

In the video you can see a lot of the charms of the beautiful driver from Guadalajara from the Hoy Program since she was dressing and fighting with a more than beautiful and elegant style in black with a halter neck and with small mirrors, the opening in her leg gave her It gave a unique touch and the zipper at the back was so prominent that it required help to finish putting it on. The actress also complemented her outfit with a spectacular Hollywood-style hairstyle and looked really stunning.

This video was shared as something much more risque on social networks, something that annoyed the Televisa star; however, it has had worse scandals.

Recently, Gali has said very tired of having to fight with the “he says he said” and that she will no longer talk about scandals, since that will be a subject that a legal department will deal with.

Galilea Montijo, changing room plays dirty, “quite in sight.” Photo: Instagram.

It was in the middle of crying that Galilea Montijo She appeared on social networks to clarify some points of her life, assuring that she is a working woman and it is not fair that they stain her image with statements like those made in Anabel Hernández’s book that they claim had something to do with Arturo Beltrán Leyva , aka El Barbas.

According to Montijo, it is something that hurts him enormously and also affects his family, whom he now has to protect. The actress also indicated that her husband is an impeccable person and that she fully supports him in what he does. She also spoke about her friend and comadre, Inés Gómez Mont, with whom she completely denied having a business relationship.

Many people assured that Galilea Montijo gave “too many explanations” and that this made them think more badly of the situation, so some people like Mhoni Vidente assured that it was better for him to remain silent since “flies do not enter a closed mouth” .