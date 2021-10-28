Galilea Montijo? They beg the driver, but she leaves in the morning | Instagram

Galilea Montijo? The commotion reached television after a beloved host decided to say goodbye definitively to the famous morning of which she was part, even before the requests of senior executives of the television and production.

Who has given the final goodbye is not Galilea Montijo, as many thought, to go to the United States; but nothing more and nothing less than the beautiful Luz María Zetina, who said goodbye to the audience of The sun rises.

Zetina was one of the founding conductors of the famous morning of Imagen Televisión; However, after a few years on the channel, he has decided to take another path and return to acting, which is why he decided to leave the television program, even before the requests of the executives and the producer, Andrés Tovar.

It is said that the resignation of Luz Maria Zetina It was more than firm, so the words were not enough to convince her to continue longer in Sale el Sol, which is why she said goodbye definitively last Wednesday, October 27.

Of course, producers Andrés Tovar and Alejandra Luck made an emotional farewell to the beloved driver and asked her to always continue to radiate her light wherever she goes, even if she is no longer with them.

There are those who bring such a great light into the world that even after the light has gone, it remains. Thank you, thank you, Sale el Sol, Andrés Tovar, Imagen for these 5 years, wrote the television host.

For his part, Tovar, currently Maité Perroni’s boyfriend, took the opportunity to once again thank Zetina for having been part of this project and for her smile every morning at Sale el Sol.

Thanks to you adored LuzMa! Mission accomplished! To continue shining and sharing your light, I hug you tight, we are going for much more!, Wrote the producer.

People say that Luz Maria Zetina decided to return to acting after his participation in the series “It was not my fault” by Star +; in addition to attending her growing official Luz María Zetina YouTube channel and her podcast. In these social networks, the actress shares topics of spirituality, food, yoga and others, all to be in a healthy body and mind. The famous one has had enormous acceptance, so this part of her life asks you to give her more attention and it will be the way in which she will now be connected with her audience.