Galilea Montijo would add a new scandal with banned video | Instagram

Galilea Montijo has been involved in a series of scandals that seem to have no end, the collaborator of variety shows and reality television would appear in a video that recently circulated on the internet, they say.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, will appear in a new material that will add to the wave of controversies that have involved her in recent weeks.

A new forbidden video in which Hoy’s host would apparently appear is the new target of comments about the “model“from magazines like” H men “.

If the issue of the alleged links with Inés Gómez-Mont and later the alleged relationship with the n @ rco, according to Anabel Hernández, were not enough, now an alleged video of a s3xu @ l nature that also involves the presenter comes to light from “Vida Tv” and “Little gigants“.

In the midst of all this, the “exgirl tv“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, has not had a good time and a recent video that shared the sample in one of the most complicated moments of her life and career on the small screen, and everything seems to indicate that it is not the end for the “ex-dancer“.

The material that circulated on various social networks would have been taken up by some sites and although this only lasts a few seconds, it quickly accumulated a large number of visits.

Given this, the “mexican youtuber“, she did not remain silent and responded to the alleged recording that casts doubt on her image.

The also actress of “Until the money do us part“or” The hidden truth “, Galilea Montijo Torres, replied:” Thank you for putting on me that great body that I don’t have, “said Fernando Reina Iglesias’ wife for just over ten years.

According to “Gali”, the images that supposedly relate it would not be more than just a montage, this in 2007 since it should be said, the famous 48-year-old assured that it was all a montage.

Andrea Legarreta’s colleague, Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Andrea Escalona, ​​etc., mentioned at that time that they were looking for a woman with similar qualities to theirs.

In the images they looked for her the same, that is, she is the same. The girl does look a lot like me. But to those who made this video, because they passed the tattoos, he commented at the time

The memory of this strong controversy returned to take relevance until this moment, when the past seems to take a toll on the also host of Teleton 2021.