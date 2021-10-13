Galilea Montijo this is how her face looked before her surgeries | Instagram

The beautiful host and actress Galilea Montijo has become one of the favorite drivers of the Today program and especially in all of Mexico, over the years, as is common among the stars of the show business, it has undergone certain aesthetic arrangements.

Today hundreds of celebrities have the opportunity to undergo certain aesthetic arrangements, with which they have managed to highlight their beauty and certain parts of their body.

Galilea Montijo She has stood out not only as an actress but also as a television presenter, thanks to her charisma, personality and character, she became one of the favorite Mexican celebrities on television.

Something that, thanks to social networks, has been shown over the years and the creation of various platforms is that you can immediately identify some changes that have been made.

In this particular case it has been Galilea Montijo who has become the protagonist, since we have been participants in its changes, you may recognize some of them.

Galilea currently has more than 9.2 million followers on his official Instagram account, among his publications we find more than 5,663 among which we have seen some changes in his figure, especially with his beautiful face, which is the most notorious.

This is precisely with her nose, her neck and the contour of her face, this can be seen from the beginning of her career as a driver until today.

According to the MDZ portal, it is mentioned that the driver underwent a rhinoplasty with which she improved the appearance of her nose, her superior charms are also part of her surgeries.

He recently shared a video through his Instagram stories where he appears showing off a treatment he underwent to reaffirm his neck, which he mentioned was the inheritance his mother had left him.

In addition to her aesthetic arrangements, she also changed some routines she had, began to exercise and modify her style of dress and makeup, today she looks more elegant and with a better style as well as looking even more beautiful than she already is.

The host improved both her upper and lower charms, her abdomen now looks even more marked, her face looks thinner as well and she looks much more glamorous than ever.