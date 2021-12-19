Galilea Montijo, this is how she looked in her 20s as a beauty queen | Instagram

Galilea Montijo appeared on television for the first time when he won the contest of “The Girl Tv“At 20 years old, that’s how the Hoy host looked like a beauty queen.

The presenter Televisa’s most beloved, Galilea Montijo, appears in a video that was taken from social networks where she shows the moment in which the then contestant was interviewed by Shanik Berman herself.

The talented collaborator of variety and reality shows, who has collaborated in productions such as “Vida Tv”, “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire”, among many others, began her career 28 years ago.

Galilea Montijo, that’s how the “Tv Girl” looked in her 20s. Photo: Capture Twitter.

Since then, Galilea Montijo, has grown on the small screen to become an icon of Mexican television.

The also “Mexican television actress“, Martha Galilea Montijo, who is distinguished among one of the” best paid Televisa “, was interviewed at that time by a famous host back in 1993, who questions whether after obtaining the victory she is more besieged by the male gender, and if this change is good.

It’s definitely good, imagine from one day to the next having so many men who are … watering you, she was then interrupted by Shanik Berman.

The 48 year old famous, who turned 48 on June 5, has been the target of strong controversy in recent weeks, which is why the last video again became relevant on social networks by recalling the beginnings of the actress from “El Premio Mayor “,” Loving you is my sin “,” The price of your love “.

Through the images, Internet users showed some impression of the image that the “wore at that time.model“From magazines like” H men “, although if you doubt, it had a beauty that distinguished it, it is inevitable to appreciate the great changes that it has presented until today.

The instagram celebrity, is currently one of the most popular on the platform, adding 9.4 million subscribers, although on the other hand, her life has been involved in controversies in recent years and particularly this 2021, which has not been easy for the wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias.

It should be remembered that the “movie actress“In tapes like” Perras “(2011), he has been the target of strong accusations, from the alleged business with Inés Gómez-Mont to the alleged sentimental relationship with former cartel leader Arturo Beltran Leyva.

Martha Galilea Montijo herself, came out to give new statements on her social networks, in which she was very distressed and mentioned that she would not comment on the issue again.

Galilea Montijo, that’s how the “Tv Girl” looked in her 20s. Photo: Instagram Capture