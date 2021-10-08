Galilea Montijo upholstered in flowers, pink highlights charms | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, reappeared in an upholstered dress of flowers and pink sneakers that made her charms stand out in one of the most recent photos from her Instagram account.

The presenter and actress from Guadalajara, Galilea Montijo wore a short flower print dress in which pink was the predominant color of the garment, which she combined with a more intense pastel pink sneakers.

If something distinguishes the “host of the Hoy program“It is her faithful taste for fashion and this time she surprised her 9.3 million subscribers in a postcard with a dress full of flowers in pink, red on a blue background.

Galilea Montijo upholstered in flowers, highlights charms in pink. Photo: Instagram Capture

Montijo Torres, was captured from a bench in which she looks crossed leg showing the accessories with which she put together her look, they were her pink sneakers those that would cause a sensation in the first comments: “The shoes”, commented the user @ labogue5.

With a flower, the TV actress, accompanied the postcard that caused the reaction of several of his loyal fans and some of his colleagues from the broadcast such as Lambda García: “Wowww. Are you calm !!!?! ???”, he expressed to “Gali”.

It is not the first time that the “businesswoman“, now the owner of her own clothing line” Latingal boutique causes quite a stir with some of her sessions in which she also exposed her toned legs, one of the qualities that attracts many admirers.

Martha Gailea Montijo Torres, managed to accumulate a total of 95. 942 I like it, and it is that not everything stopped there since the actress of “The Grand Prize“,” The Hidden Truth “among other productions added more comments from its virtual community.

Precious, but how beautiful, Bella, beautiful, The most beautiful, We love you, The most beautiful, I love you, Tqm, Every day more beautiful, were some other messages to Galilee.

La Montijo, who at some point ventured into the world of social networks with great success as a “youtuber” who came to share with her fans the favorite corner of her home, her huge wardrobe where she housed various shiny garments and other of her fashion treasures.

For the 48-year-old native of Guadalajara, clothing and accessories are one of the things she enjoys the most and it was precisely this bond that led the Televisa collaborator for almost 30 years to launch her own clothing line.

The remembered presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Vida Tv”, “La Hora de la Papa”, in addition to Hoy, among many others, has a style that on various occasions makes her look more youthful and appearing less years than in actually owns.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, who won the “Tv girl” contest and was the cover of the magazine “H Hombres”, is a faithful assiduous to the healthy lifestyle, which has allowed her to maintain a slender silhouette of which she has made splurge on some of your vacations where you have sported various beach looks.