Something that without a doubt the children will always appreciate the parents is the inheritanceHowever, on some occasions they may not be as pleasant as in the case of the beautiful actress and host Galilea Montijo, who has decided to modify the one her mother left her.

On more than one occasion the beauty of the beautiful driver of the Today program, has stood out for its beauty, Galilea Montijo He was born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, one of the States of the Mexican Republic that is characterized by having extremely beautiful women.

Recently the partner of Andrea Legarreta and Andrea Escalona shared a series of videos where she showed something that undoubtedly surprised several of her followers and that is that the beautiful Jalisciense revealed something that left more than one frozen.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres full name of the driver, she was lying on a chair, apparently she was undergoing an aesthetic repair without having to go to surgery.

While the person in charge of helping you improve your physique, Galilea Montijo He mentioned with a bit of regret that his beloved mother had not inherited money from him, and that instead what he had obtained as an inheritance was her neck.

In the third video, she shows her neck a little, which surely for some is something very normal, perhaps she meant that it hung a little or looked flabby, she did not specify what her condition was.

The manager who accompanied the driver of Hoy explained that after 25 years of age our cells “fall asleep”, so they seem to activate them by means of ultrasound.

The facial treatment that the beautiful driver and former partner of the beautiful Natalia Téllez underwent is to stimulate the collagen that she already has in her skin, in this case her neck.

From what Montijo says, it seems that this method is extremely famous, the best of all is that there is no need to inject absolutely anything, the goal is for our body’s own cells to work.

In another part of the video, the doctor who attends to the celebrity star mentioned that it can be applied to various parts of the body, not only the neck, as long as you want to have firmness on your skin, the results begin to be seen from 15 days or a maximum of two months.

WHAT IS THIS TREATMENT CALLED?

According to certain publications that have been shared in the account of the doctor who treated Galilea Montijo, the treatment that the actress and host underwent is “Facial Biostimulation”.

WHAT IS COLLAGEN BIOSTIMULATION?

It consists of the regeneration of collagen cells, regenerates or repairs tissues and activates the cells that produce collagen, this method is ideal for rejuvenating the skin and has apparently become extremely popular.

Without a doubt, with this secret revealed, Hoy’s host will begin to influence thousands of women to want to look just as beautiful as her.