Galilea Montijo “wants to leave Hoy”, assures Alex Kaffie | Instagram

Galilea Montijo outside the Today Program? Despite the fact that the television host has denied that she will leave the Hoy Program or that she will leave Mexico for the United States, the Villain of the Shows, Alex Kaffie, insists that the beautiful television presenter wants to leave Hoy.

To say of the entertainment journalist, Martha Galilea Montijo He wants to leave the Today Program and has an ace up his sleeve, after the refusal he has had from the executives, since he assures that he will say that it is for a medical indication that he must put a definitive “halt” to his work.

Alex Kaffie assured that it is in this way that Andrea Legarreta’s fellow driver from Guadalajara will seek to get away with it and have the permission of the senior executives of Televisa to move away from her morning star.

However, a few days ago the same wife of Fernando Reina assured the Edén Dorantes cameras that on several occasions she has wanted to go from the Hoy Program; However, that is the decision of the executives and that at the end of the year if they decide that she continues in the television program, as well as the public, she will continue working in the famous morning. Montijo made it clear that after more than 14 years with Andrea Legarreta, he wants to do different things and that even the executives are aware of that.

The actress also denied the rumors that she would go to the United States to protect herself from a possible investigation into the case of her friend Inés, which intensified after it became known that her husband, Fernando Reina Iglesias, had resigned from public office. that he performed for personal reasons, specifically, the health of his wife. The Televisa star assured that the resignation was to continue for another public position and not because of the speculations that haunt the media and social networks.

However, the producer of Today, Andrea Rodríguez Doria shared that Montijo would indeed leave Hoy, to the United States, this to cover some works on the Telethon, something that Gali has not spoken about and questions his words.

The producer and her niece, Andrea Escalona assured that everything is fine with Galilea Montijo; But they raised doubts when they assured that the state of health of the presenter of Pequeños Gigantes is not serious at all, since she argued that this was the cause of her absence for a week in Hoy.