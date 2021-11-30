Galilea Montijo appears in “book” where famous people are exposed | Instagram

Being one of the most popular women on television, the fact that this type of news is shared could cause her popularity to decrease a bit, recently Galilea Montijo was exposed in a book which reveals the names of celebrities who have had a relationship with banned substance dealers.

Through the Chisme No Like program conducted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, they commented on some parts of the aforementioned book, where it appeared Galilea Montijo as one of the celebrity personalities related to this type of person mentioned above.

The host of the Hoy program, apparently had a relationship with a “merchant”, in the text of the book some paragraphs were shown where some details about said relationship appeared.

Javier and Elisa are considered two brave drivers, for the fact of telling the crude truth despite the fact that on the road they may take the head of one or two friends known and loved, their video It was shared this November 29, we will share it on video right away.

The programs of Gossip No Like usually last a little more than an hour, however if you want to skip much of the information that is provided, the news about the Jalisco begins from 1:14:16.

On September 21, the drivers commented on the program that they should investigate Galilea Montijo, because he had obtained some properties without being able to justify them.

According to the publisher that launched the book “Emma, ​​and the other ladies of the närcö written by Anabel Hernández, it mentions that in the journalistic investigation of the author they are not registered, in other words they affirm that in the book the name of Galilea Montijo does not appear.

The part published in the video mentions an interaction with one of the most important heads of the “merchants”, even detailing the words he spoke when he met the Mexican actress.

However, in the program a part of the book was shared where in fact his name does appear, it is mentioned that an important person spoke to the publisher so that the part where the host of the Hoy program was eliminated.

You are right, you are risking a lot; for the same reason with whom these people relate. From where I am, I send you my blessings and good energy, “commented an Internet user.

The journalistic investigation of the book that apparently came out this Friday, November 26, is quite strong and detailed, other names of important Mexican celebrities appear, evidently including that of Andrea Legarreta’s friend.