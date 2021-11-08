Galilea Montijo her outfit shines, she lives with her fans | Instagram

Being one of the conductors of the Today program favorites of the public, Galilea Montijo wins the affection of millions immediately, especially thanks to his charisma and sympathetic character, recently he shared some photos where she’s shining like a diva

This session was part of a new one where she is participating, as is customary in the beautiful Jalisco actress, on several occasions she has been invited to participate in other programs, hence the absence in the morning program.

The pretty Galilea Montijo He appeared in a shopping center called Mundo E, where he was living with some fans and giving autographs.

Being a celebrity on television and social networks, it is rare that someone in all of Mexico does not know his name, especially being one of the headlines of the most popular morning show on television.

Montijo appeared at the shopping center wearing a very urban style, his hair was loose, but on one side he had braids stuck to the skull, as for his outfit it consisted of a two-piece suit this was black.

The curious thing about the pattern that the Galilea jacket and pants had were the small spots that reflected the light, causing it to appear to have many tones like a beautiful kaleidoscope, but being only the bounce of the light.

Galilea Montijo She appears in a photo wearing this effect in full color, this is the most recent photo she shared 8 hours ago, in it she is making a flirtatious movement with her hair, it is where we can see her curious hairstyle.

The place where he was seemed to be the parking lot of the shopping center where he met to meet his fans.

In other publications we see her coexist both with the store employees and also with the public, in her stories Fernando Reyna’s wife shared several videos where she was accompanied by her fans, an estimate of the people who attended the event could not be given. place, but there were many.

Alongside Andrea Legarreta, Andrea Escalona and Tania Rincón form the quartet of beautiful hosts of the program, curiously all except for Tania are actresses, or at some point in their career they had the opportunity to act.

Apparently it is Andrea Escalona who continues with this profession, as for Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta they dedicated themselves more to being television presenters, apparently they liked it more and above all they are doing very well thanks to their charisma.