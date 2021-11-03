Galilea Montijo What are your favorite luxuries? reveal | Instagram

Galilea Montijo would be highlighted by Alex Kaffie, the journalist would reveal the love of “Guadalajara” for certain luxuries, “I saw it as a Birkin bag”, would launch a very direct comment to the prominent face of the morning.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, would receive a forceful message from the entertainment journalist, who openly assure, revealed the weaknesses of the Today’s driver.

It is worth mentioning that in recent weeks, Galilea Montijo, would have been placed in the target of controversy after it came to light, the millionaire bag that she received as a gift from Inés Gómez-Mont.

This set the tone for the alleged eccentricities surrounding the life of Martha Galilea Montijo Torres to come to light in a message that Alex Kaffie launched against the “collaborator of variety shows and reality TV.”

He says that he saw the shape of a heart in the cloud, however I saw it as a Birkin 35 bag from Hermès, said the author of the column “Without flattery”.

Recently, Alex Kaffie, returned to “put his finger on the sore”, as they say in Mexico, by addressing the issue again and launching a strong opinion to “Gali“, after some publications by the”TV actress“.

Galilea Montijo is one of the most important celebrities on Televisa and one of the best paid for what was assumed in recent weeks, the “businesswoman“She lives surrounded by various luxuries from an expensive wardrobe, properties and even luxury cars, according to various comments.

In recent days, the “former beauty participant“, shared with his followers a very special experience which left a great meaning to the model of the magazine” H Hombres “.

Montijo Torres, published a series of images and videos in which he appears with a monarch butterfly that came to rest on his face for several minutes and which seemed not to want to leave, as mentioned by the endearing presenter of “Vida Tv” and “Little gigants“.

One of the images that she showed to her 9.3 million subscribers on Instagram, would be a capture of the sky where the native of Guadalajara said that a heart was drawn between the clouds, which she took as a “divine sign”, as they also commented his loyal followers.

I love the signs from the sky, see the heart in the 2nd photo? Explained the actress of “Until the money do us part” when showing the image.

Among other details, it would have been Alex Kaffie himself who revealed, in recent days, Martha Galilea Montijo, would have requested a permit from Televisa after reporting various health problems such as high blood pressure and heart problems.

The “exgirl tv“She mentioned that after presenting infections on two occasions, the sequelae in her body have turned her into a hypertensive patient.