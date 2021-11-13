Galilea Montijo, could sue Fernando Reina, her husband | Instagram

Galilea Montijo could face more problems in the midst of the strong controversies that today revolve around his life and his much commented friendship with Inés Gómez-Mont. husband could step on jail?

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, would have confirmed that she did not plan to leave the country, since she had nothing to hide or fear, however, apparently new problems are looming and this time they would be due to her husband, Fernando Reina Iglesias.

It would be during the broadcast of Jorge Carbajal’s YouTube channel, where the journalist took up a strong rumor that he refers to Galilea Montijo’s husband, businessman Fernando Reina Iglesias, he broke some rules after leaving his political position.

The official, who mentioned weeks ago having resigned from his position as “Treasurer of the municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza” in the State of Mexico.

Galilea Montijo, could sue Fernando Reina, her husband. Photo: Instagram Capture

The athlete, also an athlete, announced on September 30 his alleged resignation two months after the end of his term, citing “personal reasons.”

However, the journalist allegedly mentioned that the spouse of the “TV actress“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres,” did not resign, and along with this, she ran as substitute Federal Deputy championed by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) “.

With this, it would ignore a regulation that requires “that any official who leaves his post to pursue his new popularly elected position.”

Apparently, the local government would ensure that Reina-Iglesias, complied with the process of delivery-receipt of his position in accordance with the Organic Law of the municipality, however, “in case of finding an irregularity, there is a period of five years to proceed with any penalty “, as explained by radioformula.com.

The father of Mateo Reina Montijo, eldest son of the “Today’s driver“Those who have collaborated in variety and reality shows will be considering the possibility of running as a substitute deputy for Lázaro Cuauhtémoc Jiménez Aquino in the fourth constituency.

It includes the states of Morelos, Puebla, Guerrero, Tlaxcala and Mexico City, they refer, undoubtedly a piece of news that will once again place the colleague of Legarreta and Araiza in the target of the comments.

At the time, it was reported that Israel Arias Parra is the one who replaced the place of the “native of Acapulco” in the office of the “Municipal Treasury”.

After circulating an information card revealing the resignation of Fernando Reina, new suspicions were aroused about an alleged transfer of “Gali” To united states.

The rumor took a lot of force since the resignation of the official added to the absences of Montijo Torres in the morning aroused more suspicions.

However, she would be the owner of Latingal Boutique, who reiterated that he would not leave the country, however he anticipated that his sentimental partner, for 10 years, “was looking for a new position.”