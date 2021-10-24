Galilea Montijo Why did your husband leave office in Atizapán? | Instagram

Galilea Montijo and her husband, would have been affected by the legal situation of Inés Gómez Mont, now Fernando Reina Iglesias He would abandon his political position in Atizapán, they reveal. Why did he do it?

As circulated on Twitter and YouTube, Fernando Reina, husband of the presenter, Galilea Montijo, would resign from political office as “Treasurer of the municipality of Atizapán de Zaragoza “in the State of Mexico.

Although the political alluded to his resignation to “personal reasons” was a well-known program on YouTube that analyzed the reasons that led the businessman to make this decision.

Galilea Montijo’s husband, Fernando Reina, resigns from political office, indicates information card. Photo: Instagram Capture

According to Jorge Ceriani, he announced in Gossip No Like that the couple’s plans are well advanced since even the “Today’s driver“He already has a” position to work when he arrives in the neighboring country “, which would confirm the rumors of the transfer, which have circulated in recent weeks.

The spouse of Galilea Montijo He left office just two months after finishing his term in that administration, on September 30, supposedly for seeking the care of his wife, Montijo Torres.

The TV actress 48-year-old, who was a victim of the fearsome virus on two occasions, today faces certain sequelae that have led to “hypertension problems” and “heart problems”, according to the reasons given by the husband and father of Mateo Reina Montijo, the only child that he had with the “model of the magazine H men”

An information card that Jorge Carbajal shared on his official Twitter account, would confirm the news about the transfer of “Gali“and his family to the United States as he has boasted in recent weeks.

Likewise, it was reported that Israel Arias Parra is the one who replaced the place of the native of Acapulco in the office of the “Municipal Treasury”.

Everything could indicate that the “Las Estrellas dance en Hoy” contest could change the host if the “Tv girl“He leaves the Televisa broadcast, although so far his departure from the program has not been confirmed.

On the other hand, this also raises some other suspicions after the very close friend of the “businesswoman“, who received an expensive gift bag from Inés Gómez Mont, is a fugitive from justice.

For many it would be a great coincidence that after Gómez Mont and her husband Víctor Álvarez Puga left Mexico, now it is Montijo Torres who apparently also prepares everything to leave the country.

It should be said that in recent weeks after the scandal of the Tv Azteca host and Ventaneando collaborator, her “comadre” has also been involved in various controversies and apparent rumors that she and the Acapulco businessman would also have a certain tail to step on them. .

So far, there is nothing true and / or proven about the endearing presenter of “Little gigants“,” Vida Tv “,” TVO “, among many other programs, however, speculation keeps the couple on target.