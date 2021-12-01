“Galilea Montijo is going to go”, Mhoni Vidente launches prediction | Reform

“Galilee is going away”, those were the words that Mhoni Seer He had in his predictions nothing more and nothing less than for the beloved host of the Today Program Galilea Montijo who is in the middle of the scandal over Anabel Hernández’s book entitled Emma and the other ladies of the narco.

Mhoni Seer was direct in assuring that Martha Galilea Montijo She made the situation even more upset by feeling pressured by her husband, her work and so on, and this caused her to receive more negative comments about him.

Galilea puts herself in the inkwell at the moment that she feels pressured by her husband, by her family; that the husband is already in the United States, that the husband, together with the son, is already in the United States doing I don’t know what, the Cuban seer shared.

According to the famous fortune teller in an interview, the image of the television host from Guadalajara has really been affected by her connection to Arturo Beltránb Leyva and this situation will cause her to leave, she will end up leaving the Hoy Program.

And that Galilea is going to go, definitely going to have to go to rest for some time, Galilea is going to leave the program so that the image can rest.

Mhoni Seer made it clear that she is fond of Galilea Montijo, highlighting that he learned a lot from her the time she participated in the Hoy program, however, they are not friends, only companions.

The Cuban indicated that the problem is “chest blows” and not accepting being who she is, as she assured that indeed Andrea Legarreta’s partner did meet Beltrán Leyva in Guerrero and that she also had a loving relationship with him.

If I see that they met, that the two of them had a love relationship … she has been lucky in every way, that’s why she has been able to grow, shared Mhoni.

The fortune teller assures that this is not a crime, only something moral, so the problem is not what has happened but to accept it and that she does not judge the ways that people seek to survive and overcome, that even she lived it and he never denied it.

Mhoni Seer advised Galilea not to speak anymore, assuring that “flies do not enter a closed mouth” and that way the situation will be better. He added that bad luck came to the Hoy program after the departure of Magda Rodríguez for a witchcraft job and that it has been affecting the most famous morning on Televisa.