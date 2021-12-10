Galilea Montijo destroyed, dismisses Carmen Salinas in photo | Instagram

Galilea Montijo was one of the many television figures who has deeply regretted the sudden departure of Carmen Salinas placeholder image.

The presenter Mexican, along with the millions of fans of the comedian, would not be the only one who would come to believe in the miracle of recovery, so after the news, Galilea MontijoHe decided to dedicate an emotional farewell in which he showed deep sadness.

Galilea Montijo, shared one of the several moments with the appreciated “Carmelita” for whom it was not difficult to get several smiles. On the postcard, the “tapathy“She looks very affectionate giving a big hug to the f! nada” comedian “today.

Likewise, she was very shocked by what is seen through a message that the 46 year old famous shared.

Let your departure be read in the description of the message that accompanies the image shared by the Las Estrellas collaborator with a heart.

It did not take long for the Instagram celebrity to receive various messages of support from his followers on the Instagram platform, which currently has 9.4 million users.

The snapshot shared several hours ago, accumulated a total of 74, 658 I like, in addition to several reactions, in which they offered consolation to the also actress of “Until the money do us part“or” The hidden truth “, among others who on more than one occasion coincided with the” impersonator “in some space on and off television.

What a pain your departure, My deepest condolences to flia, RIP Carmelita, Strength, If what a pain my Gali rest in peace Carmelita back high, RIP, God has her in his holy glory QPD, read in some of the messages.

It is worth mentioning that Carmen Salinas was hospitalized since last November 11, this after she was located on the floor of her house in Mexico City, fainted, after having been the victim of a brain hemorrhage.

Added to the message of the remembered presenter of “Tv life“,” Little Giants “,” Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire “, etc., it was Andrea Escalona, ​​another member of the morning production who dedicated a few words to the” theatrical businesswoman “, who was the producer of” Aventurera “, to whom called “Godmother.”