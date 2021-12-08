Galilea Montijo with everything and crying, they make a piñata to a driver | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, has become the target of controversy after the series of scandals that haunt her today, the new video of the Today’s driver has inspired “Gali innocent “as they call the new piñata of the famous 46-year-old.

The “Mexican presenter“Galilea Montijo, became the inspiration for the” Piñatería Ramírez “, who have created a large number of figures based mainly on the characters in the show that have given the most talk, as has now been raised with the”tapathy“

That was how the piñateria that has become one of the most famous decided to launch one of his newest creations and that will surely be in great demand as have been other of his characters.

The creators of the figure did not skimp on the details of the new structure of paper and clay, some exaggerated drops of blue paper roll down the supposedly distressed face of the piñata inspired by the presenter of programs such as “Tv life“,” Little Giants “,” Make me laugh and you will be a millionaire “, and so on.

Through the facebook page of the famous store, the new creation was shown with a message that accompanied the photograph:

Innocent Gali Piñata. Our beloved great actress, host and businesswoman. It is a victim of the 4t. It’s all the fault of the patriarchy. All our support to the ladies of the n @ rco #Teamgali # piñateriaramirez

The aforementioned publication unleashed a wave of reactions from the platform accumulating several reactions and likes, accompanied by several comments.

The same, but without tears hahaha, This time if it failed you, take away those of (cocódrilo), Total success in the inns, that they sell many and break Gali, even if it is in piñata.

On November 29, a video that circulated from the Instagram account of the “TV actress“, who appears in melodramas like”The hidden truth“,” Until the money do us part “,” The Biggest Prize “, among others, appeared with the crying to the surface asking that they stop the attacks on her person and also defending the integrity of her husband.

He also completely denied the alleged links with the “shady deals” with the Puga Gómez family, and also denied Anabel Hernández, who involved her in the book “Emma and the ladies of the n @ rco” publication that uncovered an alleged relationship with him. “leader of the cartel” Beltrán Leyva.