Galilea Montijo wears charms in a long blue velvet look | Instagram

Galilea Montijo reappeared in a postcard on Instagram in which she wears a blue velvet dress that highlighted her curvy silhouette and caused various reactions.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, was featured in a recent photograph that stole the attention of its 9.3 million subscribers when it was caught walking abroad.

Happy week, My Bag and dress from @latingal_boutique, reads the description that accompanies the image that “tapatia” shared on Instagram.

Galilea Montijo raised her charm in a long blue velvet. Photo: Instagram Capture

The “businesswoman“In fashion, one of the proposals of the clothing line she owns today with her partner, Claudia Troyo, wore.

“GALI, MORE, Nice Look Gali, Fiu Fiu, Simply beautiful, Every day I am more impressed with your outifts and beauty, Spectacular as always, What a beautiful elegance !!! Thank you also to you, Super boots !!, Beautiful my godmother. , Precious, Beautiful, “reads the reactions that came to the native of Guadalajara.

The “Today’s driver“, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, has become one of the most acclaimed personalities inside and outside the morning in which she has collaborated for more than 14 years, her taste for fashion is one of the traits that has also shown the most” host of variety and reality shows. “

Part of this is the reason why the “wife of Fernando Reina Iglesias” has been at the center of controversy in recent months due to the “exorbitant amounts” that ensure the “TV actress“It has invested in luxury brand items.

After the strong controversy that arose around the friendship with Inés Gómez Mont, the expenses of the model of magazines such as “H men“It would be fully exposed as well as his luxurious wardrobe.

Certain versions refer that Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, reserves in her closet, a luxurious collection that includes a pair of tennis shoes with a cost of almost 40 thousand pesos.

“Gali“It would house very expensive brands, including brands like Gucci, of which Kendall Jenner, Louis Vuitton, Channel herself has worn the model herself.

Another of the brands that houses in the shoe collection of the beloved presenter of “Tv life“,” Pequeños Gigantes “and” TVO “, refers to the Balenciaga line, Martha Galilea has worn them together with printed garments to recreate an urban look.

The “former beauty participant“, who has been invited to programs such as” Who is the mask? “has a shelf full of pure footwear, which it will show through videos where it invited its followers to the favorite corner of your home.