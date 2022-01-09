Galilea Montijo with the most luxurious outfit in a black skirt | Instagram

Galilea Montijo, has taken up her activity in social networks with greater force after her recent reappearance, the famous 48-year-old born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, reappears with a pleated skirt combined with black and boots of the same color.

The “presenter“Galilea Montijo, wore an outfit that gave her a very luxurious style with a skirt printed in earth colors, green and black, which went well with a blazer and a black blouse as well as a wide belt.

The “collaborator of variety shows and reality television”, who has distinguished herself by wearing a unique style, added the extra touch with some accessories such as a set of several necklaces and a wide black belt, black and pointed boots further stylized the silhouette. of the “businesswoman“.

Galilea Montijo, very trendy in long skirt and black garments. Photo: Instagram Capture

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres shared the post a day ago in which she specified that the outfit came from her own clothing line, “Latingal boutique“, which was inaugurated in June of last year.

In the middle of a celebration, “Gali“She was accompanied by some friends and collaborators of Hoy’s morning, as well as her family as one of her most cherished dreams came true.

Spectacular my Gali, Diosaaa, Hermosa, I love you, How beautiful, Fuaaa, Divina, Bella, were some of the comments towards the charismatic Instagram celebrity.

The also “youtuber“, she raised her hands as she modeled outside with her slightly curly hair accumulating a total of 29,923 likes.

The accolades were immediate for the “H men model“and other publications, of whom it was speculated, would leave the Hoy program in the midst of scandals and constant absences from the broadcast.

The also “television actress”, who collaborated in productions such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Loving you is my sin”, “The price of your love”, “The Hidden Truth”, among others, proves that there is still Galilea Montijo to while on the small screen.

The “tv girl“ was supported by the producer of the Las Estrellas program who confirmed that the endearing presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes”, “Vida Tv”, among others, would continue in the program during this 2022.

Although he also mentioned a series of changes, however, it will not affect the drivers, he would mention the radio program “Everything for women”.