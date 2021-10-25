Galilea Montijo with winter fashion, her legs steal the camera | Instagram

Galilea Montijo has distinguished himself by reiterating his faithful taste for fashion, the “tapathy“arrives with a trend that has become a classic, a set of a” tweed “style fabric in which its legs stole the attention on camera, in addition to his voluminous hair: “Night Night @jorgebeltranhair”.

The “presenter“She is the ambassador of her own clothing line and it was in a recent postcard in which Galilea Montijo shows the trends that have become a classic to overcome low temperatures with style, extremely elegant from head to toe!

Galilea Montijo with winter fashion, her legs steal the camera. Photo: Instagram Capture

With a blazer and skirt with a pattern called “houndstooth” matching a black blouse and patterned stockings, Galilea Montijo, appears in a snapshot he shared on Instagram with his 9.3 million followers.

Reyna beautiful could you follow me? Maybe you ignore me but I love you, Bella, Bella, Night, A goddess, Hello beautiful happy night, Greetings Galilea from Posadas, You calm down, Beautiful Gali, Hermosaaa, Goddess I love you very much.

The “TV actress“and a contributor to various variety and reality shows, Galilea Montijo, always captivates in one way or another with its various fashion choices, in addition to its striking accessories, such as the set of silver necklaces that stand out under the coat of the magazine model “H men“.

On this occasion, a fabric that has become essential in the winter season was the ally of the Today’s driver, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres who has collaborated in the broadcast for more than 14 years.

The businesswoman from Latingal Boutique, Montijo Torres, who on June 23 inaugurated the opening of his first physical clothing store in a shopping center in Mexico City, ended up accumulating 88,934 likes, accompanied by various emojis.

It should be said that the “youtuber“who in the past has opened the doors to the favorite corner of his house, in which he has a huge wardrobe like a great celebrity.

La Montijo, who will serve as TV actress In Televisa productions such as “El Premio Mayor” “Amarte es mi sin”, “La Verdad Oculta”, among others, she shared some other photos in which she also appears accompanied by her friend, the makeup artist, Alfonso Whaitsman.

The reason would be the launch of a line of cosmetics by the beloved presenter of “Pequeños Gigantes” and “Vida Tv” who now also starts with a new brand of mascara for eyelashes.