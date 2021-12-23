Galilea Montijo does not appear. Will she be replaced by a conductor? | Instagram

Galilea Montijo continues to not appear on Hoy’s morning broadcast, users questioning whether the variety and reality show collaborator will eventually be replaced.

The presenter, Galilea Montijo, has caused great skepticism after staying off the air in the production in which he has collaborated for more than 14 years.

The “Today’s driver“, has conspicuously absent on the set of the show and loyal fans of the beloved member of the magazine show have questioned whether”Gali“Finally he will stop collaborating for the broadcast, even giving rise to speculation about whether the colleague from” La Montijo “could take his place for next year.

And the Gali, is no longer going to be, is the one that gives spark, or they will change it for Carmen.

Where is @galileamontijo?

Galy is missing.

They were some of the comments in which social network users asked for explanations after the absence of the “model“from magazines like” H Hombres “, of whom the” ex-driver “of” Enamorándonos “has come to cover in recent days.

So far, neither Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, nor the production have confirmed or denied these speculations, however, the Youtube journalist Marco Antonio Silva, provided some reports in this regard.

According to the communicator, the producer of the broadcast, Andrea Rodríguez Doria, would have assured that the famous of programs such as “Vida Tv” and “Little gigants“, among others, he would have requested a few days to fix personal problems.

Everything seems to indicate that the “businesswoman” and owner of Latingal Boutique, would have requested her vacation to solve some problems.

It should be said that in recent weeks, the soap opera actress like “The Grand Prize“,” Loving you is my sin “,” The price of your love “,” The Hidden Truth “, among others, has been the target of strong accusations, which is why their moments outside the program have sparked several rumors.

What is a fact is that although the famous 48-year-old, Martha Galilea Montijo, is one of the key elements of the program, so much so that the journalist mentions when “tv girl“It stops showing up, audience levels go down.

On the other hand, it has been ruled out that his reasons are because he intends to flee the country or because of the health problems he has allegedly faced after the infections, Silva said.