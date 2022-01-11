Galilea Montijo, in a short red sweater shows off her legs | Instagram

Galilea Montijo appears in a photo on Instagram in which she wears a short red sweater that exposed her toned legs and gave her fans a new concept of style.

The controversial presenter, Galilea Montijo, appears in a new postcard that she shared from her official Instagram account in which her impressive legs were visible to all when wearing a short red sweater and a black dress at the same height.

The “Today’s driver“, boasts a new fashion concept and is that thigh-high sweaters have been the favorite garments of the” colleague of the Stars “in some of her most recent appearances, definitely the”H men model“, shows the new way of wearing boots and an essential winter garment.

The remembered presenter of “Vida Tv” and “Pequeños Gigantes”, among many other programs, Galilea Montijo, has sought to distinguish itself by alternating its style with the latest trends of the moment, which is why during this winter season, coats below the waist have occupied the first place among its choices.

The “businesswoman“of fashion, Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, boasts the most recent collections offered by her clothing line” Latingal boutique “, of which she became an ambassador for some years.

The latest pieces inspire fans of the “variety and reality show collaborator” who do not hesitate to praise most of the outfits she appears in on the morning.

The style of Montijo Torres, has mainly sought comfort and are particularly the boots, the key element present in many of the proposals of the “tapathy“.

With fine black stockings, the famous 48-year-old, born on June 5, 1973, showed off to her loyal fans one of her greatest charms, her beautiful legs on which small words “Style” are printed on the pair of lycras.

The “television ex-actress” in productions such as “El Premio Mayor”, “Loving you is my sin”, “The price of your love”, “The Hidden Truth”, among others, seems to overcome the controversies that have persecuted her in recent years. days and has continued to share its content through the Instagram social network.

The “girl tv“, she was quickly showered with praise and praise in the post in which she finally added 54,505 likes.