Galilea Montijo would have a 7 million car, luxuries like Inés? | INSTAGRAM

Since Galilea Montijo stepped on a television forum, he immediately won over the audience with his pleasant personality and charisma in front of the cameras, so to this day he has managed to make his way to become one of the irreplaceable favorite stars of Televisa and his viewers.

She is currently involved in controversy thanks to one of her friends Ines Gomez Mont she has been investigated and accused of alleged criminals, linking them to leading a very similar life full of luxuries and high-value possessions.

Gali was always very close to the family of the former presenter from Windowing And for this very reason, you could be concerned that they try to investigate or implicate you in some way, something that could affect your health.

In addition, some Internet users have been sharing videos where we can appreciate that apart from having an excellent friendship relationship, they also make some gifts pretty luxurious at the end of the year and Christmas holidays for many an indicator of a high income that arouses suspicion.

One of those luxurious gifts was a bag that costs more than 3 million pesos that Inés made to Galilea, something that quickly became a trend and was being shared on social networks, impressing each user who discovered the value of said item .



Galilea Montijo denied these claims and her husband revealed the reality of the matter.

But that’s not all because in addition to this situation, today’s famous driver and her husband are being the target of opinions thanks to the fact that it became known that they own a luxury car worth more than 7 million pesos.

According to Felipe Cruz and Jorge Carbajal, drivers of the ‘En Shock’ program, the famous one has one of the most expensive cars in the world and this has generated divided opinions on the part of users.

According to the information it is a Rolls Royce Phantom, which has luxury wood leather finishes and of course also a description of being one of the quietest.

However, the official quickly reacted to said publication assuring that they had only rented it on one of his trips to Miami Florida and Galilea Montijo assured that it was all a lie, but as always happens most Internet users continue to believe these statements .