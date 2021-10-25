Galilea Montijo would resign from Hoy and Televisa, they say | Reform

Huge stir has caused the rumor that has come out of a famous page of shows, as they assure that Galilea Montijo She could resign from the Hoy Program, of which she has been a part for 14 years and not only him, but Televisa, a company that has sheltered her for more than 26 years.

This was said by journalist Daniel Quiroz on Arguende TV, who assured that Martha Galilea Montijo he would be looking to get rid of the Hoy Program and Televisa to go and stay in the United States.

The journalist shared that many things have been said in Galilea Montijo’s absences, such as that he had gone to school commitments, that they owed him days and then his health condition emerged; something he says could be a lie.

Quiroz shared that it is said that the Guadalajara television host was seen speaking with senior executives at Televisa because for some time she has been solving to leave Hoy and Televisa for the remainder of the year to go to the United States. Supposedly, this request would have been denied to the artist and later it was renewed for a week.

The journalist indicated that the argument that Galilea Montijo gives to the Televisa businessmen is that he needs to go to the neighboring country to take care of his health situation, since the studies in Mexico would not have given him to take care of himself as he should.

However, the insistence on the also actress has unleashed the suspicions of many that in reality she could not be sick, or at least not so much and that her going to the United States could be more related to her friend Inés Gómez Mont.

It is also very recent what another famous entertainment portal, Chamonic, shared, who assured that Galilea Montijo could not be ill or his health would have been affected by the situation with Inés.

The journalist shared on her official Instagram account that Andrea Legarreta’s friend accidentally had the alterations of her pressure after the problem faced by her “comarre”, Inés Gómez Mont and that she would also be facing anxiety derived from this.

But Chamonic assures that it would not be his health that Fernando Reyna’s wife is taking care of during his absences in Hoy, but would probably be preparing for a possible investigation into her, derived from the closeness with Gómez Mont and this is what would have her so nervous.

He indicated that Montijo would have asked for the support of his family for what could happen and his mother and an aunt went to CDMX to support him. On the other hand, Galilea Montijo He expressed to his audience that he had been absent to relax and get away from work because his pressure was quite altered and it had been indicated by the doctor. He also shared that he had taken suitcases and his son to go to his mother’s side, since they both needed each other.

So far, Montijo has not spoken about these rumors and as for Inés, she has preferred to be very discreet and only send good wishes and good words to her friend and confidant, could Gali really be in trouble?