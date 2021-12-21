Galilea Montijo Why are you leaving Hoy? Reveal possible reason | Instagram

Galilea Montijo surprised everyone again this Tuesday morning after the “tapathy“was absent from the broadcast of Hoy again.

The presenterGalilea Montijo, who entered the show as a host and “Mexican actress”, missed the broadcast this Tuesday morning, which again gave rise to various rumors.

Galilea Montijo, who on past occasions would have been willing to share with the public the reasons why she was not on the program, this time it was different by not giving any explanation for her lack on social networks.

Galilea Montijo Why are you leaving Hoy? They reveal possible reason. Photo: Instagram Capture

Although a few weeks ago, the “collaborator of variety programs and reality television”, Martha Galilea Montijo, explained that her health problems would be derived from the consequences of the virus when she contracted the condition twice.

The 48 year old famous, did not clarify if his recent absence was due to the same reason, it is worth mentioning that “Gali” pointed out that due to the condition, this generated problems of hypertension and heart stroke.

I was scared because I began to feel very bad, some headaches that I still continue with, eye pain that I get and all that is because of the pressure, I literally became hypertensive, he said in a meeting with the press.

Just last Friday, she was remembered by programs like “Vida Tv”, “Little gigants“,” La Hora de la Papa “, among many others, shared an image in which she appears with Yuri while announcing the final of the dance contest,” Las Estrellas dance en Hoy “that she herself was conducting.

What a pleasure to see you always my güera chula, how I love you, the publication reads.

On the other hand, it should be remembered that in recent months, scandals have knocked on the door of the “girl tv“, who would be linked in alleged” shady deals “with Inés Gómez-Mont, of which Martha Galilea Montijo came out to deny the versions in a video on Instagram.

This, added to the controversies that the revelations in Anabel Hernández’s book will cause in which she assures, “La Montijo” had a torrid sentimental relationship with Marcos Arturo Beltrán Leyva, “El Barbas”, as described in the book “Emma y las otros ladies of the narco “.