Gemma Whelan is an English comedian and actress who has appeared in various television series such as Gentleman Jack and Killing Eve – 97%, and movies like Emma. – 90% and The Wolfman, however his most prominent role so far has been in the famous HBO series, Game of Thrones – 83%, in which she plays Yara Greyjoy, Theon Greyjoy’s only living sister. Whelan had his first appearance in the second season of the program, during a controversial scene in which he has a sexual encounter with his brother Theon (Alfie Allen) on a horse. Yara continued to appear in all seasons, with the exception of the fifth; now, two years after the last season was broadcast, gem spoke in an interview for The Guardian about the sex scenes that took place in the series.

game of Thrones it was first broadcast in 2011, and became one of the highest-rated television shows in history. Critics have praised various aspects such as his performances, scripts, special effects, battle sequences and music, however, he has also received unfavorable comments for his scenes of sex and nudity. In the interview with The Guardian, Whelan He talked about how poorly organized these scenes were, because in addition to not being fully planned, the actors were left with vague instructions about what to do and, when the scene was about to be filmed, they simply told them, “ when we say action, do it ”, which in the words of the actress, turned into a“ frenzied disaster ”.

Whelan He also commented that when this type of scenes was involved, the actors always tried to be in communication, because nothing could be expected from the direction, the actress said the following:

Among the actors, there was always an instinct to communicate with each other. For example, there was a scene in a brothel with a woman, and she was so exposed that I talked to her about where the camera would be and how comfortable she was with it. The director would go so far as to say: ‘bite his chest a little, give him a slap on the butt, and that’s it!’, But regardless, I would always talk about the scene with the other actor.

The actress emphasized the clear lack of choreography directors for the intimate scenes, especially in Theon and Yara’s, as she commented that Theon’s actor, Alfie AllenHe kept asking himself: “Is this okay? How are we going to make this work?” gem explains that everything would definitely have been better if every move had been planned:

With the intimacy directors, it would have been a choreography, you move like that, I move like that and then permission and consent are given even before starting, it is a step in the right direction.

Secondly, Gemma Whelan He is not the only person in the cast who has raised his voice about the sex and nudity featured in the series. Recently, Nathalie Emmanuel, an actress who plays Missandei, had an appearance on the podcast of Josh smith, “Make it Reign,” in which he revealed that the nude scenes he did in game of Thrones, have affected her acting career, Emmanuel explained:

When I made game of Thrones, I agreed with certain nude or nudity scenes within the show. This affected the perception of other projects about me, because when there was a role that required nudity, they thought that I was willing to do anything because I did it in game of Thrones. What people didn’t realize is that I agreed to specific terms and things for that particular project, and that doesn’t necessarily apply to all projects.

