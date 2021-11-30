In 2019, many fans of Game of Thrones – 59%, one of the most successful series of all time, suffered a great disappointment when watching the last season. The story did not have a satisfactory conclusion for most of the characters and some arcs felt like a betrayal of everything we had seen in previous seasons.

You may also like: Game of Thrones actress criticizes the series for the “disaster” that was recording sex scenes

George RR Martin, author of the literary saga A Song of Ice and Fire, never criticized the last season, the only thing he repeated in several interviews is that HBO should have given him more episodes, but now a book reveals that the writer began to worry about the course who was taking the series after the fifth season.

According to the Winter is Coming site (via GamesRadar), in the book Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, the words of Paul haas, representative of George RR Martin, where it is revealed to us that the author was not very happy with the fact that showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff distanced themselves from his story:

George loves Dan [Weiss] and dave [Benioff], but after season 5 he began to worry about the path they were [tomando] because George knows where the story is going. He started to say, ‘You are not following my lead.’ The first 5 seasons stuck to George’s path. Then they went off George’s roadmap.

Also read: Clichés of high fantasy that we no longer want to see

In part, this is a relief for those who are reading the literary saga, as there is hope that when he finishes writing the books, Martin will offer us something very different from the disappointing ending of the HBO show. The problem is that so far the publication of the sixth novel, The Winds of Winter, does not seem close; The last book in the saga was released in 2012, and although the writer promised that during the confinement due to the pandemic Winds of Winter would end, he did not keep his word.

You can not deny that game of Thrones marked a before and after on television, and also in the fantasy genre. In 2011, Hollywood had been trying to replicate the success of Hollywood movies for a decade. The Lord of the rings, and most of the attempts had been outright failures. With game of Thrones HBO gave us a rather violent and cruel fantasy world, reminiscent of the darkest periods of humanity than the fantastical Middle Ages of many other stories.

Don’t leave without reading: Kit Harington reveals it hurts to think about the Game of Thrones prequels and not be part of them

After becoming one of the most successful series in history, it is logical that television networks and studios now seek to create something so epic and at the same time reach as popular as game of Thrones. We have several examples, but the best known are The Witcher – 67% and Maldita – 73%, from Netflix; and The Wheel of Time – 57%, from Amazon Prime Video, as well as a number of The Lord of the rings in development, also from Amazon. There is not much information about the latter, but it is the most expensive television production in history, so high quality visual effects and epic battles are expected. It remains to be seen if any of these productions ever manage to be as popular as they were. game of Thrones, or if the fantasy genre will have to wait longer to have a milestone like the movies of The Lord of the rings or the HBO series.

For fans of the universe created by George RR Martin, there is much to enjoy in the future, since in addition to the sixth book in the series, a prequel series of game of Thrones which is about the Targaryen family, the ancestors of Daenerys, one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.