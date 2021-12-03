Game of Thrones – 83% became a revolution for television. The series based on the novels of George RR Martin managed to raise the level of productions and scripts that are developed for this format and allowed the arrival of other great titles. Beyond what the audience felt with the hasty ending, GOT It had stepped on territory that was previously considered impossible and complicated, and it helped other production companies take the viewer more seriously. In an attempt to continue exploiting the franchise, HBO even planned up to five spin-offs, with House of the Dragon being the only one that has advanced.

House of the Dragon is a prequel that will tell the story of the Targaryen house and is based on the novel Fire & Blood. Unlike the other planned projects, this series did not have to film a test pilot, as HBO approved the entire first season from the beginning. Why did this title have this privilege? When the total costs are not known and whether or not the product will have elements to attract a good audience, the first episode is filmed to take details of the production and thus decide what changes to make to continue with the season. It is here when many dreams also end, and that was just what happened with the other long-awaited spin-off of GOT, the cancellation of which helped bring forward the new series that stars Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Paddy Considine.

Although the public was very disappointed with the end of GOT, some fans were interested in seeing the spin-offs that HBO had planned, which were mostly prequels that would clarify some points about the happy political war that we continued for years. One of these projects would tell the origin of the White Walkers, and would be located in the so-called Era of Heroes, where we would also meet the ancestors of the Stark and Lannister houses. One of the most striking aspects was that Naomi Watts and Miranda Richardson would be part of the cast. Without a fixed name (but called Bloodmoon during filming) the series filmed its pilot episode and it was eventually canceled for no apparent reason.

Now we know that HBO was taking a lot of risks with this spin-off and it seems that they did not want to go down that path. According to a new book called Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers, written by James Andrew Miller (via Entertainment Weekly), the famous network spent US $ 30 million on the production of the pilot episode of this series and it seems that it did not achieve the vision that executives expected. In the book comes a comment from Bob greenblatt, former president of WarnerMedia, who was the first to say that the product was not working:

When I arrived, they had spent about $ 30 million on the Game of Thrones prequel pilot. And when I saw a cut within a few months of my arrival, I said to Casey [Bloys, encargado del contenido de HBO]: “This just doesn’t work and I don’t think it meets the premise of the original series.” And he agreed, which was a relief. So, unfortunately, we decided not to go ahead. There was enormous pressure to get it right and I don’t think it would have worked.

So after spending so many millions on a single episode, HBO felt it wasn’t worth the risk to keep spending on something that didn’t seem to work. Of course, we don’t know any details about this pilot, so it’s hard to know how the public would have taken it. According to the book, the prequel just didn’t follow the course of GOT, but this is not necessarily bad, because a new story within the same universe also has to avoid the clichés and situations that we already saw and were surprised by in the original series. It’s even more frustrating that those involved can’t talk about it. Long ago it was asked Naomi watts about the cancellation and she confirmed it, clarifying that she was excited about the idea but could not speak publicly because she was still under contract and a silence clause.

This expenditure, which is clearly perceived as exorbitant, was in part the reason for focusing on House of the Dragon. The same day that HBO confirmed that cancellation, the chain also clarified that this series had the green light to film its entire first season to avoid losing more money. Despite the pandemic and other internal problems, the show was filmed successfully and with the assurance that its story and tone were more similar to that of GOT Which, in theory, will appeal to fans who haven’t given up on the franchise.

The first season of House of the Dragon It will have 10 episodes and will premiere sometime in 2022, as we still do not have a confirmed release date. If this series succeeds, HBO may decide to proceed with the other spin-offs it has planned, including a story about Nymeria, the princess Arya Stark admires so much; and another about the navigator Corlys Velaryon, also known as Sea Snake and who will be played by Steve Toussaint in the aforementioned House of the Dragon.

