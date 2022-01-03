That’s how it is. Almost three years have passed since the controversial outcome of Game of Thrones – 59% and the series continues to give something to talk about. The show that turned television into a cinematic spectacle upset many with its hasty ending, but someone who was happy to wrap up his work on the series was actor Peter Dinklage, best remembered as Tyrion Lannister, believing that his time for the program had already come.

During a visit to the talkshow of Graham norton, Peter dinklage was questioned about his feelings after a decade of giving life to Tyrion in game of Thrones. The actor, one of those who was best received by the critics of the series, explained that although he really enjoyed what he experienced on set, it seemed to him that it was time, and part of the nature of his work, to say goodbye to everything that involved be part of the series:

Yes (I was relieved). Yes, I think it is time to move on. No matter how difficult it is. It’s what we do, we go away for a couple of months, we have great friends and then we never see each other again. That was a family. It was not only the show, because I lived in Ireland, I had my children there. But truly, I had my roots in Belfast, the community there is beautiful. And for me, getting away from that was the really difficult thing, more than the show.

As you know, Tyrion is one of the few Game of Thrones characters – 59% surviving all eight seasons. Originally, the son of one of the noble houses with ties to royalty, his dwarf status is what keeps him on the sidelines and, together with his father’s mistreatment, leads him to betray him and become the Hand of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) when they take him to meet her in Essos.

In the end, Tyrion is the one who has the idea to make Bran the king. And it becomes part of his court when Jon Snow (Kit Harington) departs north and after Daenerys’ murder. He is the last member of the Lannisters. However, in the last season he spends most of his time trying to find ways to make the young Targaryen a righteous monarch from the traditions of Westeros and also loses faith in her after her attack on King’s Landing.

To the disappointment of many fans by the end of the series, Dinklage was also recently asked his opinion. The actor responded by saying that he believed it was about the show’s fans being angry that ending the story was akin to breaking up a relationship and that there are others who simply wanted a much more cheerful or gracious conclusion than the one he finally received.

game of Thrones will continue through its spin-offs. The first of them will arrive this year and is titled House of the Dragon, it will be set centuries before the events of the original, but it still has no release date. Meanwhile, Dinklage fans will soon be able to see him as the protagonist in Cyrano, a period musical in which he stars and which, unfortunately, does not have a release date in Latin America at the moment.

