It is part of human nature to consider the path not taken, especially when the final destination turns out to be disappointing. Such is the case with Game of Thrones – 59%, HBO’s blockbuster-made series, which entertained and captivated audiences for years but reached a polarizing conclusion in its eighth and final season last year. Fans and critics raved about everything a bit, including the number of episodes from the last two seasons, which ran for seven and six episodes respectively.

But there was also the negative impact of the shortened runtime on a story that often felt rushed. The fact that the material on which the episodes were based was sold out, made everything their showrunners created after a certain point feel like something out of place for what audiences expected to see at the conclusion of the series. It has not stopped talking about what was and what could be, and the names David Benioff and DB Weiss no longer have the same respect as before, at least from the audience, especially now that they are in other projects.

There is still much that has not been revealed about the behind the scenes of the production and how complicated it must have been for them to create something from George RR Martin’s literary saga that is not yet finished, but now we know new details about it. The book Tinderbox: HBO’s Ruthless Pursuit of New Frontiers was recently published, which talks about the recent history of the American subscription television network, where we find relevant information about the work of the showrunners in the last days of the television adaptation.

Thanks to a publication of The Seven Kingdoms we know that, according to the book of James Andrew Miller, Benioff and Weiss met with Michael lombardo, who at the time was HBO’s director of programming, to let him know that seasons 7 and 8 were going to be the last. This was not only because they already ran out of more material written by Martin on which to draw for new episodes, but it was also influenced by the fact that the production had left them exhausted.

We cannot really know how tired they must have been at that time, but we can imagine it when we remember the caliber of the production of this television network that treated the series like blockbuster, with millions of dollars allocated to the realization of each episode, the constant trips to different cities for the filming and the extensive days that some parts of their narrative demanded, such as that occasion in which they recorded for 55 consecutive nights for what we now know as the Battle of Winterfell, which clearly surpassed the Battle of the Bastards , which had taken 25 days to fully film.

With this ending game of Thrones With seasons 7 and 8, the showrunners also communicated that they wanted to make them shorter in their number of episodes, leaving the latter with a total of eight. But their plans for the finale were different: Benioff and Weiss wanted the show’s final season to come in multiple movies. In fact, the possibility of the film ending in three “great movies” was seriously discussed and not as it did last year.

The director of programming objected to the request of the creators of the series. First, it didn’t seem to make sense that people who watched the series for so many years with an HBO subscription would have to be forced to go to a movie theater to know the conclusion, since it makes sense that it should end where it started and he wanted more episodes, not less. HBO executives wanted the series to last a little longer so they could give it the farewell it deserved game of Thrones, but they ended up giving in to the request of David benioff Y DB Weiss for the simple reason that if they were the ones who could create the magic then they should be given the option to finish it in their own way, but they were opposed to making the movies.

