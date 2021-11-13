A few weeks ago Nintendo launched a brand new console, a Switch OLED that we analyzed a few days ago and that we loved thanks both to its refined design and, above all, to the great novelty of the screen.

Nevertheless, It is not the only console of the Big N for this 2021, since one has just arrived that … well, okay, you may not consider it a console as such, but for me it is a great launch, especially because of the software.

And, precisely, that’s what we’re going to do in this The Legend of Zelda Game & Watch review in which I am going to tell you both the good and the bad of this little machine that can be bought for about 50 euros.

Sections of the analysis of the Game and Watch The Legend of Zelda:

Suitable materials in a precious collector’s machine

Actually, we do this analysis more for fun than anything else because seeing the video that we have left above it is quite clear what the little machine is like.

In addition, we already analyzed last year’s model with some Mario games and, in essence, it is exactly the same.

Nevertheless, What I want is that if you are undecided because you do not know if it is worth itIf it is simply a collector’s item or if it is really worth playing, leave your doubts aside, as well as see a few pictures with the design.

First things first and we are going to start, precisely, with the aesthetic section.

We have a very well built machine that drinks from the design of the New Wide Screen, one of Gunpei Yokoi’s Game & Watch (if you are interested in the subject, take a look at this book on Nintendo laptops).

We basically have the same buttons that we found on that console and the faceplate has very good taste.

That textured, metallic gold color looks great alongside the green plastic on the rest of the body.

On the right side we have the buttons A and B, made of rubber and with good pulsation, although I would prefer that they were something more ‘hard’, and those to change the game and modes. We will talk about this.

On that side we find the power / sleep button, as well as the USB-C to charge the device. We don’t have a charger in the box, just the cable, a short USB-A to USB-C cable.

On the left side we see a crosshead that is not bad at all and very reminiscent of the one used in the NES Mini, as well as the ‘Game & Watch’ plate in an elegant silver color. On the left side we have the speaker.

It is a speaker that has an adequate volume level. It is very reminiscent of the classic GameBoy, but I would say that it is somewhat less powerful. In the end, the experience is good and with the volume at maximum I do not notice that it squeaks.

If we turn the console we have the back in green, characteristic of Link’s suit, and an ‘easter egg’.

And, when you turn on the laptop, the logo of the triforce lights up.

It is a curious detail that we did not have in last year’s model and, speaking of the subject, in the box of this Zelda model (which I think is beautiful) we have a kind of cardboard support with a couple of legs to place the console.

This was not in the Mario model either and, honestly, if you want it as a collector’s item to decorate on the shelf, It seems like a super smart decision on Nintendo’s part.

In the end, it is a very, very beautiful console, but in addition to decorating, it is used to play and I already tell you that, at least with one of the games, you are going to have a great time.

Good sharpness and you get used to the size right away

In the central part we have the screen. It has a diagonal of 6 centimeters Yes, it is not much, but except for the first The Legend of Zelda, which I think does not adapt well to this format, the other games are very much enjoyed.

It has a good level of brightness and the viewing angles are correct.

It is still a fairly normal LCD, but since we are going to play perpendicular to the screen, we are not going to have a bad experience.

I have not seen ghostint and the pixel density is what it is, but in the end, as I say, the games adapt well to the screen and we do not need more. Do not look for something HD, go.

I like the color reproduction, especially on a Zelda II which is a game that I don’t like, really, but it has intense and striking colors and, in the end, in this day and a half that I have been with the laptop I have no complaints with the panel.

Simple, very simple, but without anything remarkable in the negative

Three games and Vermin, but he’s clearly the machine for Link’s Awakening

But hey, we go to the games because it is the important thing about a console and the tribute of Nintendo seems to me the right one, since includes two great classics and a game that continues to be perfectly maintained in the middle of 2021.

At the gaming level we have the first The Legend of Zelda. It is the first installment of the saga, the 1986 release that, despite the 35 years that separate us from that moment, I think it continues to be a fun game.

I like the approach of this title that, if I get pedantic, is like the Breath of the Wild of the time in plan: “I let you go at a point and ale, to find your life”.

The best thing about this game is that we have the possibility to turn off the console at any time and that, when we return to it, the game is at that same point.

It’s like the Xbox Series ‘quick resume’ – Series X review – and it seems like a great idea to me. Of course, it is not new because we also had it in the Game & Watch last year.

We also find Zelda II, a 2D side action game that draws on the classic JRPG system of the time by allowing us to walk through a world with an overhead view, similar to that of the first The Legend of Zelda, but with fighting on another plane.

I already said that it is not a game that I like, but I think it is the one that sounds the best and, above all, the best looks of those that this console includes. For tastes, colors, I guess.

On the other hand, we have the main reason for buying, for me, this Game & Watch from The Legend of Zelda. And, having a machine focused on one of my favorite games, Link’s Awakening, is an idea that I am passionate about.

This game is in black and white (or white and green, like the Game Boy) And in the middle of 2021 it still seems like a very current game. It is, in fact, the game on which the Switch’s Link’s Awakening is based and both as a piece to remember the past and to play it seriously this year, I – badmouthing – freaks out.

Obviously, both Link’s Awakening and Zelda II can be paused at any time to resume when we turn the screen back on and, in addition, we can spend a while in one and another in the other because that saving system works in both ways.

Beyond the games we have the clock, in which We can also play in The Legend of Zelda, and the stopwatch, playable with Zelda II. If we do not press any button … the games play automatically and it is quite curious, especially if we have it on the desk or bedside table with the support of the box.

And, in addition, we have a version of Vermin with Link as the protagonist. It is a very simple game in which we control Link, who we must move left and right to crush voles. Simple, a lot, but addictive.

Regarding autonomy, the truth is that it is a somewhat anecdotal section.

We will be able to charge the console with a wall adapter, but also with a powerbank without any problem and Its 200 mAh give, in Link’s Awakening, which is the one I have been with all day, for more than seven hours.

A beautiful toy and, eye, the most fun

We come to the end of this analysis of the Game & Watch of The Legend of Zelda and yes, it’s 50 euros for games we’ve played a thousand times And with a recycled design from last year’s model, but it’s so well done that Link’s Awakening alone is worth it.

It is worth that Nintendo knows how to squeeze nostalgia like no one else, but I feel that only for that game is it worth having this model. So much so that I have a flight on Monday and am thinking of taking both the Switch like this, just in case.

The screen complies, the speaker offers good sound, the hardware I like for its design and comfort and it is a beautiful console both pocket and ‘bookshelf’.

Of course, maybe you want to wait a few months because with 50 euros, in the end, you buy a novelty and seeing what happened with last year’s model, It should not take long to colcocarse in offers at about 35 euros.

Of course, I have paid that amount, as Miyamoto commands, and well at ease.