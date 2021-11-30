Share wherever you want !!

And the last month of 2021 arrives. After a whole year full of explosive premieres, disappointments, moments and other things in the gamer world, it is time to prepare for December and finally reach the conclusion of this year. Here we tell you what are the games that will come out in December 2021.

Solar Ash (December 2)

This platform game developed by Heart Machine and planned for Windows and PlayStation 4 and 5, follows Rei’s story as she tries to save her planet. The game focuses more on movement and overall gameplay than combat.

Chorus (December 3)

Developed by Fishlabs, play as Nara, a pilot who must defeat a dangerous radical cult seeking to take over the entire universe. Arm your vehicle with a variety of weapons, explore the world and solve puzzles to unlock new abilities. It will be available for Windows, PS4 and 5, Stadia, Xbox One and Series X / S.

Halo Infinite (December 8)

The king is back. The GOAT. This first person shooter game developed by 343 Industries continues the story after the events of Halo 5: Guardians. With a more humane Master Chief, explore the mysteries hidden in Zeta Halo as you take on The Outcasts, an alien faction as powerful as the Covenant, seeking to annihilate humanity once and for all. But you also discover the answer to the million dollar question: where is Cortana?

It will be available for Windows, Xbox One and Series X / S.

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach (December 16)

Developed by Steel Wool Studios comes the thirteenth installment of this horror franchise. Play as Gregory, a boy trapped in a shopping mall infested with tiny toys that came to life and seek to kill you at all costs. It will be available for Windows and PS4 and 5.

The Gunk (December 16)

This action adventure game developed by Image & Form shows us the adventure of Rani and Beck, two scavengers who are trapped on a planet infested by a strange substance called “the Gunk”. Find a way to get off that planet but be careful, your friend could have different plans.

It will be available for Windows, Xbox, and Xbox Series X / S.

Remakes and outputs for the new generation of consoles

Some of the games that will be released in December 2021 will also be compilations and / or remastered versions of existing games, as well as titles that will finally be released for a specific platform, such as:

Disney Magical World 2: Enchanted Edition (NS). December 3Loop Hero (NS). December 3.Life Is Strange: True Colors (NS). December 7thFinal Fantasy XIV: Endwalker (Win, Mac, PS4, PS5). December 7thSpellForce 3 Reforced (Windows). December 7thRecord of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (PS4, PS5, XBO, XBS X / S). December 16

And these were some of the games that will come out in December 2021. We put several premieres aside and focus on those that we think attract the most attention.