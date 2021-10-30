Share wherever you want !!

The penultimate month of the year is coming and it comes with everything. These last two months will be a heart attack and it is better that you prepare your wallet and start saving because you are going to want many of these games. We will tell you which games will be released in November 2021.

Just Dance 2022 (November 4)

Developed by Ubisoft and available for Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S, comes the new installment of this video game franchise, with famous artists such as Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Billie Eilish, Imagine Dragons, Black Eyed Peas and The Weeknd. Choose your favorite song and dance!

Call of Duty: Vanguard (November 5)

Developed by Sledgehammer Games and available for Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5 and Xbox One and Series X / S comes the next entry in this famous FPS franchise. Experience WWII from different fronts (Pacific, North Africa, Eastern Front, and Western Front) from the point of view of characters inspired by real soldiers as you fight to free the world from Axis tyranny.

Forza Horizon 5 (November 9)

Full of beautiful landscapes, surprising photorealism and miles of roads comes this game developed by Playground Games and exclusive for Windows, Xbox One and Series X / S. Explore a fictional Mexico, full of different real places like Mayan temples, Guanajuato, Teotihuacán and the Arch of Cabo San Lucas. Choose your favorite car and Visit Mexico.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (November 9)

Build, manage and upgrade your own Jurassic Park! With a wide variety of dinosaurs, from small to famous, manage your park expenses and income to attract tourists. But beware: dinosaurs can escape and eat your customers! Build fences, improve surveillance, and keep everyone safe.

This game is set after the events of Fallen Kingdom and has the participation of some of the actors of the films giving the voices to their characters. Developed by Frontier Developments, this game will be available for Windows, PS4, PS5, XBO, and XBSX / S.

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One (November 16)

This action, adventure and mystery game, developed by Frogwares and available for Windows, XBSX / S and PS5, presents the origin of the most famous detective in history. A 21-year-old Sherlock Holmes investigates a mystery at his family’s home after his mother’s death on Cardona Island. The locals seem to know a very strange mystery that exists there, and it is your duty to discover what it is.

Battlefield 2042 (November 19)

Developed by DICE and available for Windows, PS4, PS5, XBO and XBSX / S comes the next installment of EA’s famous FPS installment. Without a campaign and focusing solely on the multiplayer experience, fight in different parts of the world after a war between the United States and Russia began in 2042. With an arsenal full of futuristic weapons and vehicles, fight in various types of game modes, utilize a variety of specialists, and show your might on the battlefield.

Remakes and outputs for the new generation of consoles

Some of the games that will be released in November 2021 will also be compilations and / or remastered versions of existing games, as well as titles that will finally be released for a specific platform, such as:

World war z (NS). November 2The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (Win, PS4, PS5, XBO, XBSX / S). November 11thGrand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition (Win, NS, PS4, PS5, XBO, XBSX / S). November 11thStar Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (NS). November 11thPokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (NS). November 19thEvil Genius 2: World Domination (PS4, PS5, XBO, XBSX / S). November 30

And these were some of the games that will come out in November 2021. We put several premieres aside and focus on those that we think attract the most attention.