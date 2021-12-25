In very special times, such as Christmas, there are family lunches or dinners that are unavoidable and that can become extremely fun just the moment the food runs out and since we can play a few fun games, to have fun with the whole family.

When we have a dinner or lunch with the whole family, it is interesting to make it as enjoyable and fun as possible.

During what is dinner or lunch itself, we can talk with others, but really what is interesting is the food, so everything that could be boredom is clearly diluted.

The topic comes when we finish, since at that moment a great idea would be to be able to play a series of very fun games that we can share as a family, so that everyone feels integrated and that fun is a facet that everyone enjoys.

In case you can’t think of any or you only have a couple of them in mind and want to know more, we have compiled a series of games that you can play as a family to get everyone to have fun.

Let’s see what those games are.

Index of contents:

Letters

It is something that can never be missing in a family or friends gathering. A good deck will allow us to play different types of games, so that versatility alone is something extremely positive.

Thanks to the deck we can play Liar, to the Donkey, to the Briscola, to the Mus and endless possibilities that it would be almost impossible to put them all in the same article.

The good thing about the cards is that it is valid for all ages, since there are games that both adults and children can play. In addition, this is a good way to bond between the oldest and the youngest, to teach them everything they know.

Lie detector

In this game we only need a paper and a pen, it’s that simple. Each person who plays has to write three or four things about your personal life, putting up only half as true.

The point is that the rest of the players are going to have to know which one of them is the false one from a series of varied questions. The winner is the one who discovers the most liars.

As you can see, it is a really fun game and another in which anyone, of any age can participate and have a lot of fun.

Mimic games

Another of the most successful games are those that have to do with mimicry.

For example, a good number of movies or series are put into a bag that one of the participants has to do by mimicry, without any sound, so that the others can guess which one he was showing with his gestures.

The person who knows the most times what is the movie, series, sport or whatever else that has been placed on the papers wins.

Bingo

Another one of the games classics to play with the family is bingo. Who has not had a game of this type built in plastic and to place the bass drum on the table?

It is a simple game to understand, in which anyone can play regardless of age, since it is fun for both children and older people.

It is so simple that we do not need to have a Bingo bought in a store, since the numbers or balls, the cartridges and everything that has to do with this game, can be created by hand at home.

Guess who I am

This other game in which the only thing we are going to need is a pencil or pen and paper.

In that role we write a famous character, we put the paper in the forehead of the one to our right. This is done so that no one knows which character has played.

From there, each one, by means of questions whose answer is yes or no, must guess what character It is the one that has been put on his forehead.

Paper ball

With this game you make a big ball of paper and we are going to fasten it with adhesive tape. Once done, all participants will pass the ball around and say a word on a topic that has previously been proposed (no matter what it is) when they receive it.

If more than 10 seconds pass before he says that word, that person is disqualified. This will also happen if you repeat a word that has already been said.

Trivial

Is he classic game at the time of finishing dinner or lunch, since since it was created it has been a resounding success.

But it does not have to be a purchased game, but we can perfectly produce it ourselves, making the cards by hand and creating a drawing with the little cheeses that this classic game has.

The game system of Trivial is simple. Are made questions on different topics, depending on where it has landed with the token, to get part of a cheese that when it is completed the game is made.

It is very fun and will be valid for all ages, everything will depend on the level of the questions.

Search for treasure

It can be fun to go hiding little secrets around the house for participants to find. It could be little chocolates, snacks, or the like.

This game would be won by the one who finds the most. It is ideal especially for the children who are in the family gathering, although for adults it can also be fun.

Riddles

It is an absolute classic. They can be played by simply saying a riddle each person waiting for the others to solve them or writing them down on a few papers and each person taking one out of a bag so that everyone can come up with the solution.

The fact of taking the written riddles out of a bag is more in case there are people who do not know many riddles and thus can participate in this game without problems.

Table games

The last thing would be to have at home board games of a lifetime such as Parcheesi, The Game of the Goose, Monopoly, Uno or Dominoes among others.

Obviously, these games are really fun and some carry with us all our lives. Who has not played Parcheesi or Goose?

As you can see we can have a lot of fun after we finish dinner or lunch with our family or friends, thanks to different games that can make everyone, regardless of age, have the best time possible.