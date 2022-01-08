GameStop, the video game retail company that a few months ago generated an earthquake on Wall Street, is going ahead with cryptocurrencies and more precisely with non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

A report by the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal indicates that the company, based in Grapevine, Texas, United States, will launch an NFT marketplace. For this, it established alliances with companies in the ecosystem, according to what was expressed by four people familiar with the decision.

According to the newspaper, the company has already hired about 20 people that will be within a specialized unit, which is developing an online site where NFT can be bought, sold and traded. The interesting thing is that it will be the virtual video game products, such as costumes for avatars and weapons, the sources reported.

Therefore, they asked game developers and publishers to include NFTs within their market, when the platform is launched, at the end of 2022.

The information was confirmed by the company itself, through the website nft.gamestop.com/, where they offer the opportunity to be a creator of GameStop’s NFT marketplace.

For this, the interested party is asked for their name, a brief description of the applicant, as well as to know if they have created NFT before or if they have used an Ethereum wallet. If so, the address is requested.

And if not, they ask for the link to something that has been developed, such as a game, a work of art, a website or some social network. Meanwhile, they request to answer what you want to create within the NFT marketplace, attached to the user in social networks, so that they can communicate with him.

On the GameStop page they indicate that they are looking for people who want to be part of the NFT marketplace development team. / Source: GameStop.

Competition to OpenSea

GameStop, led by businessman Matt Furlong, will try to take advantage of the fame it garnered from last year to compete with OpenSea, NFT’s marketplace which had the highest growth in 2021, where a little more than USD 16 million were negotiated, according to Chainalysis figures.

In fact, this very week, OpenSea spokespersons reported that they had raised $ 300 million in venture capital, which is now valued at $ 13.3 billion.

However, from GameStop they bet on the opportunities that flourish as a result of NFTs and cryptocurrencies. Sources told the WSJ that they will be on the lookout to be part of a fledgling trend, like computer game downloads were a decade ago.

“When the river sounds…”

The arrival of the marketplace confirms what we at CriptoNoticias reported a few months ago, that GameStop was looking for staff for a dedicated project, precisely, to these collectible digital art pieces.

“We are building a team. We welcome exceptional engineers (solidity, react, python), designers, gamers, marketers and community leaders, ”the company reported.

And before that, they announced that they were looking for security professionals and analysts, with knowledge of blockchains, cryptocurrencies and, of course, non-fungible tokens.

NFT, good decision?

That GameStop decides to venture into NFTs is a good sign, especially if it is remembered that during 2021, these assets flooded the industries.

As reported in this medium, the amount of US dollars used in completed sales of NFT, began in 2021 about USD 66 million. After months of increases, in November it reached its highest peak, of USD 46,000 million.

And, on the other hand, at the beginning of 2021, 1.3 million sales were made. As of June that number was increasing. In August, just over 9 million NFTs were sold.

GameStop shares rose, but were short-lived

After the information was published in the media yesterday Thursday, the shares of GameStop Corporation (GME) bounced more than 30% on Wall Street, according to the figures shown by Trading View.

The climb was short-lived. As of press time, the retailer’s stock fell just over 15% and is trading, right now, above $ 134.

Shares of GameStop rose and then fell again. Now they are hovering around $ 130 / Source: TradingView.

In any case, that GameStop wants to delve into and be part of the universe of cryptocurrencies, it may be a convenient decision, especially for the benefit of this new economy.