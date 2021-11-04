11/04/2021 at 13:22 CET

Lidia Alvarez Vellido

The throwaway model that has been lived with so far is proving unsustainable. That is why little by little it is imposing itself as solution the circular economy model, a production and consumption model that, as defined by Parliament, implies share, rent, reuse, repair, renew and recycle existing materials and products as many times as possible to create added value.

Although last year the Government launched the ‘Spain Circular 2030’ Strategy, the implementation of circular strategies in the country is still “incipient& rdquor ;, according to the report on the Situation and Evolution of the Circular Economy in Spain carried out by the Cotec Foundation.

Although in this matter “almost all countries are very behind with what is not an exclusive problem of here & rdquor ;, emphasizes Alejandro Ponce, CEO and founder of Midori, who emphasizes the predisposition of citizens to change their way of consuming. According to an IBM study, 61% of people are willing to change their consumption habits if with this they generate a less negative impact on the environment.

Even so, starting to be more responsible with the environment is not easy, so Ponce left his previous job and created Midori, an app that helps the user to incorporate all the circular economy actions in their day to day, such as repairing, reusing or recycle. The app guides and challenges you at all times so that you incorporate these habits into your daily routine without becoming overwhelmed.

To do this, you just have to download the application and add the circular economy actions that it carries out. With each one of them you receive points and with those points you get prizes that consist of discounts, product tests, subscription trial periods or similar from the companies collaborating with the app, although its founder ensures that they can offer whatever they want and believe that fits inside Midori.

A discount on your first purchase at the online super Ulabox, a free home car wash with Plazy or a session to improve communication in public with Borja Nicolau, among other things, are some examples that Ponce highlights.

So far there are eight companies that collaborate with this application, although the idea of ​​its founder is to achieve a combination of startups and larger companies “so that for the user it has a rewards program with prizes that it recognizes in advance but also others with whom discover new and interesting services& rdquor ;, clarifies.

In a circular consumption model, the last step is to recycle the products to obtain their materials and give life to a new one. From the app they take this into account and plan to incorporate the possibility of the user requesting from the app a waste collection at home. Midori will recycle everything and sell the material to manufacturing companies so that your new products are more sustainable.

After its launch in August, in just one month the app achieved nearly 1,000 circular shares, representing more than 130,000 points distributed and about 150 active users.

For the immediate future, Ponce seeks to add as many users as possible and so that they acquire the habit of using the app in their day-to-day life. On the other hand, they want to continue adding companies to give the rewards to these users. In addition, for these companies we also make our technology available to them. “It is something that we are testing as part of the collaboration with the companies that give the awards. We offer our technology so that can create “their own Midori & rdquor; internally, with personalized awards from the company in question & rdquor ;, adds the founder.