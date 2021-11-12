11/12/2021 at 11:45 CET

.

The president of the businessmen questioned the government’s forecasts on the growth of the Spanish economy. “We have been saying for a long time that it wasn’t going to be what we’re being told, and the reality is that all the organizations are giving us the reason, in this case also international, and in this case also the European Commission “, he affirmed.

“We have to be optimistic, we are growing, the vaccines I think is what really makes this work, but we are not in the positions that many people say that this is phenomenal, “he said.

Garamendi offered the collaboration of the organization that he presides so that the economic growth forecasts go up, but he clarified: “If we make more economic orthodoxy, more economic rigor, then things will go well, and what we will do is do our bit to make things go well. “

“We have to be more rigorous in budgets and things, because Europe is really going to ask us for that rigor”, clarified the president of the businessmen.

To the question about the position of the CEOE in the negotiations for the labor reform, Garamendi stated bluntly: “I do not like where we are. Today we are far from the positions that have been raised to us,” he said.

“There is still the table. Today we are not convinced by what has been presented to us, but, I insist, we are going to continue sitting at the table,” he clarified. Garamendi refused to give details and specify those aspects that have been raised with the businessmen and that they do not convince him of the labor reform, stating that he does not have to explain it and that the details will be announced at the dialogue table.