The president of the employer warns that “the counter-reform [laboral] that they tell us is not the one that Europe wants “

The president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi

The president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, has attacked the Government after the first meeting of the coordinated negotiation promoted by the President of the Government, Pedro Sanchez. “I do not know if they have coordinated or not, but we remain the same. We want seriousness. They will not achieve their objective,” said the boss of the employer’s association on the sidelines of the XX Congress of the Spanish Confederation of Directors and Executives (CEDE) inaugurated in Cordoba.

He has given as examples that “a part of the government has put a lot of amendments to the first pension agreement signed by the Government itself with the social agents. What credibility does the Government give me for the following agreements? “

He has also disqualified the action of the Minister of Social Security, Jos Luis Escriv. “He sends us a sheet and a half with the rise in prices so that we can decide in 14 days when he has had a year to prepare it. It is not worth it. We have the right to study it well and see the complete map and if it is going to uncover prices later. No it is worth doing things in sections “.

Regarding the negotiation on the new labor market, he insisted that “the counter-reform [laboral] that they tell us is not the one that Europe wants “. And it has curtailed any possibility of agreement regarding the repeal of the 2012 labor reform. “The labor reform can be improved, everything can be improved, but In the papers that the Government has sent to Europe, the word repeal does not appear “. He recalled that “in 2012 the men in black told us that either we do the financial or labor reform or we go to Spain as in Portugal. That is what happened.”

However, Garamendi remains in the negotiation. “We are going to work in all seriousness, but they help very little to make this work.” “It is not worth that we have coordinated and the bad guys are the businessmen.”

He has insisted on showing hostility to putting limits on temporality: “You cannot combine the word temporality with precariousness” and asks to reduce it “seriously.” In addition, he has been ironic that the same Government raises a temporary objective of 23% in its proposal for Spain 2050, above what the Minister of Labor, Yolanda Daz, initially proposed of 15%.

On the request for a rise in social security contributions from Escriv, he stressed that “in Spain they are already 30% higher than in Europe.”

Before his statements to the media, the CEOE president has demanded before the audience that the Government offers “regulatory stability, legal security and regulatory quality.” And he insisted that “we are more concerned about the labor counter-reform than European funds.”

For his part, the president of the Chamber of Spain, Josep Lluis Bonet, has agreed that “at a time when the recovery is not consolidated, putting obstacles to companies is not appropriate. Let us remember the Ignatian maxim: In times of crisis, do not move”.

Garamendi recalled that there are more pressing problems such as the lack of personnel to fill positions. “There is a lack of engineers, electricians, plumbers … It is an aptitude problem with p, but also with c”.

