11/05/2021 at 21:29 CET

EP

The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, has asked this Friday in the Palencia town of Carrión de los Condes that the public sector “do your homework” and adjust to laws such as telework before “messing” with the labor reform, while recalling that this sector presents a temporary employment rate of “32%”, ten points more than private companies.

Garamendi has insisted that the Government “clarify itself and then tell what it wants to do with the labor reform” because the sector it represents has been “making pacts non-stop for more than 40 years.”

“We must depoliticize the issues, we are not in election or partisan politics. We are going to continue sitting at the table and we are going to talk, but from a professional point of view and we want people to join the work,” he stressed.

The president of businessmen in Spain has stated that Europe says to talk better about temporality and how to find space for young people, but in all areas. “It is something deeper than a political battle or a political trophy,” he added.

Thus, he has indicated that they continue to work with the papers from a month ago and that they will continue to do so to move forward, because even if they do not have a vote they have the freedom to say what they want. “That they tell us and clarify it, and that the RAE tell me what a revision, repeal, modification or improvement is,” he said.

“We have the freedom to say no and the Government and Parliament have the legitimacy to do whatever they want to do. We do not have the right of veto but we do have to say that this is not good for the country, even if we can be wrong “, has stressed.

Temporality

Antonio Garamendi has stated that, in addition, when he ise talks about temporality in private companies, stands at 22%, while in the public sector it is “10 points more”.

Thus, he has referred to the fact that the private sector has complied, for example, with the teleworking law and that in the public sector it is not yet known “whether they have done it or not.” “We are talking about private companies but we want the public to do their homework,” he concluded.

The president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, accompanied by the presidents of CEOE Castilla y León, Santiago Aparicio, and CEOE Empresas de Palencia, José Ignacio Carrasco, has visited the churches of Santa María and Santiago in the municipality of Carrion, one of the venues of the Ages of Men and then he has met with Palencia businessmen in the framework of the project ‘The Way of Business 2021’.