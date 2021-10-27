CSAR URRUTIA

MADRID

Updated Wednesday, October 27, 2021 – 12:45

Antonio Garamendi, CEOE president, supports the intervention of Nadia Calvio, the European Commission and all those interested in the negotiations for labor reform led by Yolanda Daz.

Garamendi; “the Government is one and not three”

Antonio Garamendi, CEOE president, has made it clear in the final stretch of negotiations with the vice president Yolanda daz to carry out a labor reform that counts on Labor not being the only interlocutor when reaching an agreement. “Europe calls for tackling the problem of temporary employment and that of youth employment and that is what worries us,” he pointed out in the presence of the Secretary of State, Joaqun Prez Rey, and of numerous assistants such as Pablo Casado or the former Labor Ministers Magdalena Valerio or Ftima Bez to the NEF Online forum, in Madrid.

Garamendi has clarified that the debate on the new Spanish labor model is something that transcends the second vice president and that other agents such as the European Commission and the person responsible for Economic Affairs must enter into the design of the new legislation. Nadia calvio.

“I’m interested in what Employment says, the European Commission, the IMF, the Bank of Spain, the Ministry of Economy and Education … The government is one and the ministers work for the president. Everything that is to improve the things we are willing to talk to improve things along the lines that Europe says. “

The course of the negotiations to establish a new labor framework in Spain suffered a violent turn last weekend due to the clash between the person in charge of Economic Affairs, Nadia Calvio, and that of Labor, Yolanda Daz. With the European Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni as a front row witness, Calvio has forced his presence in the negotiations to ensure that the labor reform approved by the PP in 2012 is not repealed and Daz has accused it of interfering in its powers. Although the Government assured yesterday that more interested parties would attend the negotiating table called by Labor for this morning, the truth is that, according to sources in the social dialogue, only the usual ones have attended by the Executive, that is, those responsible for the Ministry of Finance. Job.

Garamendi has defended the 2012 labor reform “which was approved with a 25% strike and then dropped to 14%” to try to focus on the improvements that employers are willing to support. “What is there to talk about the future and the new jobs? Obviously. We are where Europe is to improve temporary employment, but we are not going to enter into dialogues that are not relevant. “

The negotiations should come to an end on November 15 and, despite the fact that the Government denies already talking about a repeal of the 2012 labor reform, the president of CEOE has claimed the freedom of entrepreneurs not to support the new law if they understand that they should not do it because they think it is not good for the country. “It is not a veto right: I would like to have it. Right now there are two vice presidents each with their proposals and nevertheless in 20 days it will be that CEOE has the right of veto,” he explained, in anticipation of a reform that does not count on the support of the employer. In fact, the president of the employers has warned against maneuvers in the definition of the final text. “It already happened to us with the Equality law, which was agreed upon and we said no for putting something that was not there at the last minute.”

Together with Cepyme, CEOE is negotiating the new labor framework today. The employers of small companies have warned today that the economic recovery is slowing down, with a greater incidence in the industrial sectors.

According to Cepyme, the recovery in the number of companies slowed down in the third quarter (1.9%), after the strong rebound experienced during the second quarter (3.3%), due to the lower dynamism recorded by economic activity. The main factor was the difficulties arising from the post-pandemic period in specific activities of a small size in the services sector and the new obstacles that loom over some branches of the industrial sector, such as the energy and raw materials crisis. The total number of companies at the end of September reflects the loss of approximately 39,700 units with respect to pre-crisis levels by seasonally adjusting the data and comparing it with 2019, according to the employer’s calculations.

