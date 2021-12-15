Madrid

The progressive softening of Yolanda Díaz’s proposals opens possibilities for a pact with the employer

The president of the CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, this Wednesday during the XVIII edition of the awards of the Spanish Confederation of Young Entrepreneurs (CEAJE) Chema MoyaEFE

The president of CEOE, Antonio Garamendi, He transferred this Wednesday to the Executive Commission of the employers that sees “progress” in the negotiation of the labor reform with the Government and does not exclude signing an agreement that would have high political and business impact. Employer sources assure EL MUNDO that Garamendi exposed to the top leadership in an extraordinary meeting that the Government has softened its initial position on various key aspects such as temporality or collective bargaining and that it does not consider reaching an agreement out of the question, although it did not take it for granted either. The possibility that the Minister of Labor, Yolanda DiazAs soon as the PP labor reform finally modifies, it pushes the employers to an agreement, without the unions tightening the rope for now.

The different leaders of the employer’s association did not show the same receptivity to the Government, but there were no dissensions in supporting Garamendi’s negotiating line pending concrete results. The CEOE president hopes to be able to present something definitive for the employer’s association to pronounce on the 22nd in which a new executive commission and board of directors have been summoned.

“We have been informed that there is progress, but that it is still far from agreed,” one of the bosses’ leaders told this newspaper. «We are going to wait and see if these advances are consolidated and if it is worthwhile for us to support the reform»Indicates another.

«It may be better to accept the agreement to avoid greater evils. Seeing how Esquerra and other government partners are doing, it may be useful for companies to take something that is not harmful, “says another leader attending the meeting called by CEOE.

Garamendi himself later declared in a public ceremony that “it takes time (…) rushing is not good counselors.” However, he said that for the 28th day when the Government plans to approve the Royal Decree of reform “there are still 13 days left and that goes a long way.” For his part, the confederal secretary of the UGT, Pepe Alvarez, has assured in Ávila, according to ., that there are already “bases” to reach an agreement on the labor reform. In his opinion, at the end of this week “the agreements with the CEOE and the Government should only be pending drafting.”

