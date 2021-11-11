11/11/2021 at 05:48 CET

The czech Karolina Pliskova, fourth racket in the world, won this Wednesday in a tough match of 2:26 hours to the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza by 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (6) in their debut at the Akron WTA Finals.

In Guadalajara, western Mexico, the Czech took a ‘tie break’ of numerous breaks and started the tournament on the right foot by adding his ninth win in 11 games with Garbiñe.

Pliskova quickly adjusted to the conditions of the court – at 1,566 meters above sea level -, closed the first game well after 40-40 and he immediately broke serve to take the lead with 2-0.

Muguruza recovered the break and, from there, he increased his performance with his second serve. In the fifth game he broke serve, confirmed, and took a 4-2 lead.

The Spanish showed an effectiveness above the 71 percent of points earned with his first serve and secured the set 6-4.

The Czech began the second heat overwhelmingly, so that, quickly, she took the lead 3-0 and took advantage of nine unforced errors by Garbiñe, who lost gas and He had no defense for Karolina’s 10 winners.

In the final sleeve, the Spanish took advantage of a double fault from the rival to go ahead 15-40 in the initial game. However, she could not confirm her break and was hit 1-1.

On the set there were numerous balls that ended up outside as a result of the altitude. In the tenth game, Garbiñe escaped from two ‘match points’ and she took the lead at 40-15 in the 11th, but the Czech rallied and took a 6-5 lead.

Muguruza resolved the twelfth game, which was about to complicate with a ball out, and caused the ‘tie break’, in which there was 11 breaks, the decisive one in favor of Pliskova.

A few hours earlier, the Estonian Annet kontaveit, the eighth player in the world, confirmed her great sporting moment by defeating the Czech 6-3, 6-4 Barbora Krejcikova.

Annet gave a lesson in how to serve well in professional tennis, so kept his serve in all games and she was safest at crucial moments.

The Akron WTA Finals passes with a group stage by the system all against all, from which the best two will come out to play the semifinals against the first two from the other bracket.

In the group called Chichén Itza, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, second in the WTA ranking, will debut this Thursday against the Spanish Paula Badosa, tenth in the world list, while the Greek Maria Sakkari, sixth player in the world, will face the Polish Iga Swiatek, ninth.