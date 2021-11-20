11/20/2021 at 11:52 CET

Garbiñe Muguruza, new number three in the women’s WTA ranking, defeated Estonian Anett Kontaveit in the final of the Women’s Masters (6-4 and 7-5) and conquered the title in the WTA masters tournament becoming the first tennis player in the ‘Navy’ in all history to achieve it.

With the title obtained in Guadalajara, Garbiñe closes 2021 with three titles, in what has been his most victorious season of his career. The Venezuelan Hispanic has risen with the triumphs in Dubai and Chicago, before becoming the best racket of a season that will go down in history.

MuguruzaAt 28, she became the first Spanish woman to lift the champion trophy in the tournament that brings together the eight best players of the year. In 1993, Arantxa Sánchez Vicario reached the final but was one step away from winning the trophy.

His great goal, the ‘Grand Slam’

“There are some great ones that I am missing. They are the tournaments that motivate the most. The ranking was already in its day, but it is that feeling of winning that pushes me to be ambitious,” she said.

Muguruza explained that Grand Slam tournaments are more colorful, but when a tennis player is between the eight and plays each game as a final, she knows that the one who wins that trophy is the best of the year. “Perhaps from the outside it is less appreciated, but for us the teacher’s trophy is equivalent to a Grand Slam,” he concluded.